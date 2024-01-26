5 Leading Ladies We'd Love To See In A Paul Mescal Rom-Com
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
During his interview with Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg, Paul Mescal reiterated what I've been thinking for years: he's ready to do a rom-com. Every movie and TV show Paul touches is magic, but he almost always plays a character with a very sad arc...even if he's super hot while doing it. "I like to manipulate the tears out of people out of sexiness," he tells Amelia. "Is it a burden? No, it's a privilege."
That being said, I would absolutely love to see a Paul Mescal rom-com, which is why I asked AI to come up with five different plots based on five leading ladies that would be perfect opposite the Oscar-nominated actor.
Paul Mescal And Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri is the kind of hilarious actress that shines no matter what the genre is. I love every second of her time on The Bear, and she makes Theater Camp even funnier than it already was. I am 200 percent sure that her magnetic energy and humor would provide the perfect contrast to Paul's grounded presence. Plus, he's already said he wants to work with her. Here's the movie I'd put them in together!
Melodies of Serendipity
In the whimsical and heartfelt Melodies of Serendipity, Paul Mescal would play Jack, a talented but introverted musician who struggles with expressing his emotions through his music. Despite his reserved nature, he has a loyal following for his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Ayo Edebiri would star as Maya, a vibrant and free-spirited music journalist with a passion for discovering hidden talents. Their paths cross when Maya attends one of Jack's intimate performances at a local bar. Awed by his talent, she becomes determined to uncover the story behind Jack's music and help him break out of his shell. As Maya delves deeper into Jack's world, she discovers his songs are inspired by a long-lost love and the pain that never left.
As Maya and Jack spend more time together, a beautiful friendship blossoms. They embark on a musical adventure, collaborating on new songs and igniting a creative spark within each other. But as their connection grows stronger, they find themselves caught in a tangled web of mixed signals and unspoken feelings. Amidst the chaos, Maya and Jack navigate their own insecurities, fears, and past heartbreaks. Together, they learn the power of vulnerability and the importance of embracing love when it unexpectedly finds you.
Paul Mescal And Daisy Edgar-Jones
Normal People proved just how incredible Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal are onscreen together, and I just *need* them to star in a romance movie that's a little less devastating. This sounds like a job for a classic city rom-com.
Whispers of Destiny
In Whispers of Destiny, Daisy Edgar Jones would portray Emma, an introspective artist who finds solace in her paintings. Her heart yearns for adventure and connection, but her reserved nature often holds her back. Paul Mescal would play Liam, a charismatic writer with a reputation for living life on the edge.
Their paths cross on a crowded subway platform after a misplaced notebook leads to a meet-cute. Ignited by curiosity and a shared sense of wonder, Emma and Liam explore the hidden corners of the city and unravel the mysteries of their own hearts. Emma and Liam inspire each other to take risks, to chase their dreams, and to live life to the fullest. But amidst the joyous moments, they also encounter obstacles that test their bond and force them to confront their own insecurities.
Through art, laughter, and heartfelt conversations, Emma and Liam's relationship blossoms into a transformative love that surpasses their wildest dreams. They learn that true love is not always about grand gestures, but rather the quiet whispers of destiny that guide two souls together.
Paul Mescal And Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes has the ability to grasp your attention as soon as she comes onscreen, and a rom-com with Paul Mescal and Camila would be nothing but fireworks! I'm all for a story that explores the entertainment industry, which is why this flick would be a whirlwind Hollywood journey.
Love in the Limelight
Love in the Limelight would star Paul Mescal as Alex, a talented but struggling actor who dreams of making it big in Hollywood. Despite his undeniable talent, he's constantly overshadowed by his more successful and charismatic peers. Camila Mendes would play Lily, a determined and ambitious film producer who has a knack for discovering untapped talent.
When Lily stumbles upon a captivating performance from Alex in a small theater, she decides to cast him in her upcoming romantic comedy. As they work together, sparks fly, and they find themselves drawn to each other in ways they never expected. But as Alex and Lily navigate the challenging world of showbiz, they face a series of hurdles, including egotistical co-stars, demanding directors, and the pressure to succeed. Along the way, they discover that true love can be as unpredictable as the film industry itself.
Through the ups and downs of their professional and personal lives, Alex and Lily learn to support and inspire each other. They find solace in each other's company and realize that their dreams are intertwined. Together, they break through barriers, challenge stereotypes, and redefine what it means to find love in the limelight.
Paul Mescal And Zoey Deutch
Set It Up is, and forever will be, one of my favorite rom-coms because of Zoey Deutch's infectious joy. I just know she's be a perfect scene partner for Paul Mescal, and that they'd have a blast behind-the-scenes, too.
Forever and Again
In Forever and Again, we'd see Zoey Deutch as Emily, a vibrant marketing executive who finds herself stuck in a monotonous routine. Paul Mescal would star opposite her as Ben, a down-to-earth veterinarian searching for his own sense of purpose. Their lives intersect in a quaint small town, where a chance encounter sparks an undeniable chemistry between them. However, their budding romance takes an unexpected turn when they wake up the next morning, only to realize that it's the same day all over again.
Emily and Ben embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal transformation, and along the way, they become each other's confidants and sources of support. As the repeated days offer them a unique perspective on life, Emily and Ben begin to question their own desires, dreams, and priorities. They learn to embrace the present moment, finding joy in the simplest of pleasures and cherishing the connections they make along the way.
Through humorous and heartfelt moments, Emily and Ben learn to appreciate the beauty of everyday life and the importance of human connection. They discover that true happiness lies not in the grand gestures, but in the small, meaningful interactions that shape their lives.
Paul Mescal And Amelia Dimoldenberg
I am just waiting for Amelia Dimoldenberg to star in a rom-com, and her incredible Chicken Shop Date with Paul Mescal just proves how much chemistry they have together. It would be a hilarious battle of wits and I would be front row.
Love on the Road
Love on the Road would star Amelia Dimoldenberg as a fictionalized, travel vlogger version of herself, while Paul Mescal would play Liam, a charming tour guide. When Amelia decides to create a new series for her vlog, she sets her sights on Ireland as her next destination. Intrigued by her infectious enthusiasm, Liam agrees to be her guide, despite initially being skeptical of her unconventional methods.
As they venture through the stunning landscapes of Ireland, Amelia's spontaneous antics create some hilarious moments for Liam. But along the way, they discover shared passions, dreams, and a genuine connection. Their adventures range from getting lost in charming Irish villages to accidentally participating in local traditions, but these experiences only bring them closer together. Amidst the laughter and adventures, both Amelia and Liam learn important lessons about stepping out of their comfort zones, finding love in unexpected places, and learning that sometimes, the journey itself is what truly matters.
Which Paul Mescal rom-com would you want to see IRL? This is kind of a trick question because my answer is all of them!
