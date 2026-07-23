Demigods! Disney Just Surprise Dropped the 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 Release Date

Percy Jackson season 2 dropped on Disney+ in December 2025, and after announcing some new cast members at San Diego Comic Con, the show confirmed that season 3 is already filming! And on July 23, in honor of San Diego Comic Con, we finally know when the new season drops.

This is the first time we're seeing book three in the Percy Jackson & The Olympians series, The Titan's Curse, adapted for the screen and fans are over the moon (it's me, I'm fans). Here's the latest news.

Here's everything you need to know about Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 3, coming to Disney+ this November 2026.

Where can I watch Percy Jackson season 3? Percy Jackson & The Olympians will premiere on Disney+ on November 20, 2026. The new date video that dropped during SDCC shows Percy in Atlas' place, holding up the world, which is a moment from The Titan's Curse that book fans know very well... Season 1 and season 2 filmed over the summer of 2022 and 2024, respectively, ahead of their December 2023 and 2025 release dates. So since season 3 filmed last year, they're able to keep to a new, annual schedule.

Wait, what happens in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3? Disney+ The third season will dive even deeper into the prophecy that a child of the Big 3 Gods could destroy the world. That means it's either Percy, Thalia (Tamara Smart), or newcomers Bianca (Olive Abercrombie) and Nico Di Angelo (Levi Chrisopulos). “The one thing for me that I really thought about is ‘Yes, I was so excited to be in Season 2’ but Thalia hasn’t been established as a character yet,” Tamara Smart said at the SDCC panel (via Deadline). “For me it was building on what Rick [Riordan] created and wrote. So it was building on that and as you all say, some ‘generational beef’ [between Thalia’s father Zeus and Percy’s father Poseidon.] She’s so layered this season so it was a lot of work into her past.”

Are they done filming season 3 of Percy Jackson? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Percy Jackson (@percyseries) Yes, Percy Jackson season 3 has filmed! "A new era begins - #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 3 is now in production!" says the official announcement post from August 2025. The photo features lead actor Walker Scobell with a marker outside a building with snow on the ground — and fans are already speculating which scenes the cast could be filming. "THE SNOW, IT'S WESTOVER HALL, OH MY GODS," one comment reads, while another says, "WESTOVER HALL ON THE BACK WE'RE SO READYYYYYYYYYYYYY." So, yeah. We're excited.

Who's in the Percy Jackson cast with Walker Scobell? Disney/David Bukach The cast of Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 3 will see all our favorites return — and we also finally know who's playing the beloved di Angelo siblings! The duo was announced on July 24, 2025. "Meet the di Angelo siblings," the post reads. "Levi Chrisopulos is Nico di Angelo 🏹 Olive Abercrombie is Bianca di Angelo." Here's the full cast: Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

as Percy Jackson Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

as Annabeth Chase Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

as Grover Underwood Daniel Diemer as Tyson

as Tyson Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

as Clarisse La Rue Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

as Luke Castellan Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace

as Thalia Grace Levi Chrisopulos as Nico di Angelo

as Nico di Angelo Olive Abercr ombie as Bianca di Angelo

as Bianca di Angelo Kevin Chacón as Chris Rodriguez

as Chris Rodriguez Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

as Sally Jackson Glynn Turman as Chiron/Mr. Brunner

as Chiron/Mr. Brunner Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus/Mr. D

as Dionysus/Mr. D Adam Copeland as Ares

as Ares Nick Boraine as Kronos

as Kronos Timothy Simons as King Tantalus

Where is Percy Jackson S3 being filmed? Disney+ Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 3 was filmed in Vancouver.

Check out the latest TV news (and Percy Jackson news) on our Facebook!

This post has been updated.