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The ancient world has never been hotter.

Matt Damon, Tom Holland & Zendaya: Meet Christopher Nolan's Insanely Star-Studded 'The Odyssey' Cast

the odyssey cast
Universal Pictures
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 17, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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I was already excited for Christopher Nolan's next epic after hearing Tom Holland was involved — but then when we learned Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, and even more of our favorite stars were going to costar? I didn't know I could feel so much excitement. The new movie is an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey. And after Gladiator 2, the ancient world has never been hotter.

Here's everything you need to know about Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey cast. Watch the movie in theaters now.

Meet 'The Odyssey' Movie Cast

matt damon

Universal Pictures

Matt Damon

Matt Damon is known for roles in Good Will Hunting and Jason Bourne, and he just starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

tom holland in the odyssey

Universal Pictures

Tom Holland

In addition to the Spider-Man films, Tom Holland has starred in The Crowded Room and Cherry, both on Apple TV.

jon bernthal at cinemacon

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal may be best known for The Bear right now, but he's more than just "Cousin." Bernthal's starred in many projects, including The Walking Dead, We Own This City, and King Richard.

himesh patel

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Himesh Patel

You'll recognize Himesh from Yesterday, Christopher Nolan's Tenet, and the incredible TV show Station Eleven.

anne hathaway as penelope

Universal Pictures

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway had a great 2024 with The Idea of You, and we'll see The Princess Diaries actress in Colleen Hoover's Verity movie soon!

zendaya as athena

Universal Pictures

Zendaya

We've seen Zendaya in the Dune movies and Challengers, and in addition to joining The Odyssey cast, she also just wrapped her role as Rue in Euphoria season 3.

Lupita Nyong\u2019o at the odyssey premiere

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o totally made us cry during The Wild Robot and A Quiet Place: Day One, and she'll probably do the same in The Odyssey TBH.

Robert Pattinson

Universal Pictures

Robert Pattinson

The Batman Part II is just one of Robert Pattinson's upcoming movies, and he also just shared the screen with Zendaya in The Drama.

John Leguizamo

Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo has some incredible movies under his belt, like Romeo + Juliet, Ice Age, and Encanto.

charlize theron the odyssey cast

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron has starred in FastX as well as Netflix's The School for Good and Evil and Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Loving this cast? Make sure to check out The 10 Best Summer Movies Coming in 2026 for all the new titles you don't want to miss. This is going to be one summer to remember!

This post has been updated.

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