I was already excited for Christopher Nolan's next epic after hearing Tom Holland was involved — but then when we learned Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, and even more of our favorite stars were going to costar? I didn't know I could feel so much excitement. The new movie is an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey. And after Gladiator 2, the ancient world has never been hotter.

Here's everything you need to know about Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey cast. Watch the movie in theaters now.

Meet 'The Odyssey' Movie Cast Universal Pictures Matt Damon Matt Damon is known for roles in Good Will Hunting and Jason Bourne, and he just starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Universal Pictures Tom Holland In addition to the Spider-Man films, Tom Holland has starred in The Crowded Room and Cherry, both on Apple TV.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon Jon Bernthal Jon Bernthal may be best known for The Bear right now, but he's more than just "Cousin." Bernthal's starred in many projects, including The Walking Dead, We Own This City, and King Richard.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Himesh Patel You'll recognize Himesh from Yesterday, Christopher Nolan's Tenet, and the incredible TV show Station Eleven.

Universal Pictures Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway had a great 2024 with The Idea of You, and we'll see The Princess Diaries actress in Colleen Hoover's Verity movie soon!

Universal Pictures Zendaya We've seen Zendaya in the Dune movies and Challengers, and in addition to joining The Odyssey cast, she also just wrapped her role as Rue in Euphoria season 3.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o Lupita Nyong'o totally made us cry during The Wild Robot and A Quiet Place: Day One, and she'll probably do the same in The Odyssey TBH.

Universal Pictures Robert Pattinson The Batman Part II is just one of Robert Pattinson's upcoming movies, and he also just shared the screen with Zendaya in The Drama.

Aurore Marechal/Getty Images John Leguizamo John Leguizamo has some incredible movies under his belt, like Romeo + Juliet, Ice Age, and Encanto.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Charlize Theron Charlize Theron has starred in FastX as well as Netflix's The School for Good and Evil and Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Loving this cast? Make sure to check out The 10 Best Summer Movies Coming in 2026 for all the new titles you don't want to miss. This is going to be one summer to remember!

This post has been updated.