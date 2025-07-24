Demigods Rejoice! Here's When You Can Watch 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians' Season 2.

Attention demigods: it's almost time to return to Camp Half-Blood! Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 2 is coming to Disney+ and I can't wait to watch new episodes. Especially after Leah Sava Jeffries confirmed she thinks Percy and Annabeth's song is "Cardigan" by Taylor Swift...like, that's so serious.

Here's everything we know about Percy Jackson season 2, coming to Disney+ soon.

Where can I watch Percy Jackson season 2? Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on December 10, 2025.

Is there a Percy Jackson season 2 trailer? Yes, we finally got a trailer for Percy Jackson season 2 at San Diego Comic Con. We're in for all kinds of mythological adventure and my middle school heart is soaring.

Your first look at Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and the 'Percy Jackson' season 2 cast. Disney+ Disney+'s 2025 teaser featured looks at a bunch of shows like Only Murders in the Building season 5, and Percy Jackson & The Olympians. Our new look at Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson sees our hero in the middle of storm — and staring down some danger.

Disney+ And we also get a look at Rosemarie Dewitt's Circe working her magic.

Disney+ Leah Sava Jeffries looks ready for battle in her Athena-approved armor.

Disney+ And we also see Percy in the middle of another fight (but what's new?). I can't wait to see the full episodes!

See the new 'Percy Jackson' season 2 poster! Chloe Williams/Brit + Co At the Disney Upfront on May 13, we got a look at the new poster for Percy Jackson season 2. We can see Walker Scobell as Percy (and his sword Riptide) at the bow of a ship with a stormy sea and tentacle in front of him. Eek!

Who's in the Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 2 cast? Here's there full Percy Jackson season 2 cast: Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson: Poseidon's son.

as Percy Jackson: Poseidon's son. Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth: daughter of Athena and Percy's friend.

as Annabeth: daughter of Athena and Percy's friend. Aryan Simhadri as Grover: a satyr and Annabeth & Percy's friend.

as Grover: a satyr and Annabeth & Percy's friend. Charlie Bushnell as Luke: Hermes’ son.

as Luke: Hermes’ son. Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue: Ares' daughter.

as Clarisse La Rue: Ares' daughter. Glynn Turman as Chiron: a centaur and Camp Half-Blood director.

as Chiron: a centaur and Camp Half-Blood director. Daniel Diemer as Tyson: a Cyclops and Percy’s half-brother.

as Tyson: a Cyclops and Percy’s half-brother. Rosemarie DeWitt as Circe: a centuries-old, powerful sorceress.

as Circe: a centuries-old, powerful sorceress. Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace: a daughter of Zeus.

as Thalia Grace: a daughter of Zeus. Andra Day as Athena: goddess of wisdom and Annabeth’s mother.

as Athena: goddess of wisdom and Annabeth’s mother. Sandra Bernhard as Anger: one of the Gray sisters Percy and Annabeth meet on their journey.

as Anger: one of the Gray sisters Percy and Annabeth meet on their journey. Kristen Schaal as Tempest: another Gray sister.

as Tempest: another Gray sister. Margaret Cho as Wasp: the third Gray sister.

as Wasp: the third Gray sister. Timothy Simons as Tantalus: the temporary director of Camp Half-Blood after Chiron goes missing.

as Tantalus: the temporary director of Camp Half-Blood after Chiron goes missing. Lin Manuel Miranda as Hermes

Who will play Zeus in Percy Jackson season 2? Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 1 featured Lance Reddick as Zeus. After Lance passed away in March of 2023, Courtney B. Vance stepped into the role. Here's there full Percy Jackson season 2 cast:

What is Percy Jackson season 2 about? Disney Percy Jackson season 2 will follow the events of The Sea of Monsters book, which see Percy and Annabeth set off on quest to find Grover. Not to mention the fact his friendship with Annabeth might be turning into something more and Camp Half-Blood is under the threat of attack. According to the official logline, "Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon."

How many episodes are in Percy Jackson season 2? We don't know how many episodes will be in the show quite yet, but season 1 had 8 so there's a good chance we'll see another 8-10 episodes.

Did Percy Jackson get renewed for season 3? Disney/David Bukach Yes, Percy Jackson season 3, based on The Titan's Curse, is coming! The series was renewed in March 2025. And at San Diego Comic Con, we finally learned that Nico and Bianca di Angelo would be played by Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie!

