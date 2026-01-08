Hello, Carol! We're Officially Getting 'Pluribus' Season 2

2026 is off to a great start for Vince Gilligan fans. The Pluribus season 1 finale aired at the end of 2025, and the showrunner is already teasing season 2. The first season of the fan-favorite show is currently up for some highly coveted awards, so you know it's one you don't wanna miss! Here’s everything you need to know about the second season of the hit show, including release date details, fan reactions, and more.

Scroll to find out everything we know about Pluribus season 2!

What is 'Pluribus' about? Apple TV Pluribus follows a small-town woman named Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) who is tangled up in a dystopian tragedy where everyone is happy. I know, I know. It sounds more like a Utopia than a dystopia, right? Well, it turns out that being forced to interact with people who can only present as blissfully cheerful is actually a bit nightmarish. The series has major Stepford Wives vibes.

Are we getting 'Pluribus' season 2? Apple TV Yes, Pluribus season 2 is officially happening! Hopefully we find out if Carol can work with Manusos to reset the world back to normal and save humanity. Let's just hope she refrains from using that weapon of mass destruction in the process...

Is there a release date for 'Pluribus' season 2? Apple TV Unfortunately, there is no release date yet for the continuation of the hit sci-fi series. According to showrunner Vince Gilligan, there won’t be a Season 2 “for a while.” but you can stream season 1 of the hit series exclusively on Apple TV. “It’s going to frustrate some folks, just to be honest,” he revealed in a recent interview. “We work at the speed we work at, much like glaciers melt at the speed that they melt at. For my own sake, as much as anybody, selfishly, I wish we could get this job done quicker because I don’t know how many years I’ve got left. I still want to do more things, but I go slower than I used to. So it’s going to be a while between seasons; it just is,”

Who's in the 'Pluribus' cast? Apple TV There's no official announcement for who's returning to Pluribus season 2, but the original cast includes: Rhea Seahorn

Karolina Wydra

Carlos-Manuel Vesga

Miriam Shor

Samba Shutte

Menik Gooneratne

Darinka Arones We also saw some exciting guest stars in Pluribus season 1 including John Cena and Jeff Hiller.

Is 'Pluribus' set in the 'Breaking Bad' & 'Better Call Saul' universe? Apple TV Despite the series being set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, just like Gilligan’s other shows, Pluribus bears no connection to Walter White or Saul Goodman. Perhaps it’s for the best that Carol doesn’t run into Saul, since it would lead to a lot of confusion for everyone involved.

What are fans saying about 'Pluribus' so far? Apple TV Fans can’t get enough of the new hit series, praising Gilligan’s world-building and Seehorn’s acting chops. “Rhea Seehorn, we are getting you that Emmy,” one fan wrote in the YouTube comments section of the series trailer . “Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Pluribus...whatever, man, just keep bringing me that!” chimed in another. Who else can’t wait for season 2 of the hit series?

