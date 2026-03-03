Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington Lead Apple TV’s Stacked March Lineup

IMDB

Get ready for the top-tier dream team of female TV stars all coming together under one roof for this scathing drama. With an ensemble cast including Kerry Washington (Scandal), Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), and Kate Mara (House of Cards), you just know you’re in for some high-quality television with Imperfect Women.

Based on the official teaser alone, it looks like we’re in for the ultimate unraveling of these central protagonists, who portray a tight-knit group of friends that’ve seen it all together. Yet their friendship is put to the ultimate test following the untimely death of one of their core members, named Mara. Who is responsible for her murder? And could it be one of their own who has blood dripping on their hands?

In this timeless finger-pointing psychological drama, you’ll never know who to trust, who’s lying through their teeth, and who’s actually telling the truth. Dripping with opulence, scandal, and biting dialogue, fans of the murder mystery genre are on the edge of their seats waiting for Impossible Women, which premieres on the streaming service on March 18th. Put on your detective hats, because we’re about to crack a nearly impossible case!

