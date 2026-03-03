Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Everything coming to Apple TV+ this March.

Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington Lead Apple TV’s Stacked March Lineup

imperfect women: Kerry Washington (Scandal), Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), and Kate Mara (House of Cards)
Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington Lead Apple TV’s Stacked March Lineup
Bre Avery
Mar 03, 2026
If your group chat is constantly debating what to watch next, March on Apple TV+ is about to solve all your problems. I don’t know who at Apple decided to stack the lineup like this, but I’d personally like to thank them. Between glossy psychological dramas, cult-fave sci-fi chaos, and edge-of-your-seat thrillers, my “just one episode” plans are officially out the window. Here’s what I’ll be bingeing — and what you should absolutely add to your watchlist.

Here are our favorite new shows coming to Apple TV+ In March!

imperfect women: Kerry Washington (Scandal), Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), and Kate Mara (House of Cards)

Imperfect Women

Get ready for the top-tier dream team of female TV stars all coming together under one roof for this scathing drama. With an ensemble cast including Kerry Washington (Scandal), Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), and Kate Mara (House of Cards), you just know you’re in for some high-quality television with Imperfect Women.

Based on the official teaser alone, it looks like we’re in for the ultimate unraveling of these central protagonists, who portray a tight-knit group of friends that’ve seen it all together. Yet their friendship is put to the ultimate test following the untimely death of one of their core members, named Mara. Who is responsible for her murder? And could it be one of their own who has blood dripping on their hands?

In this timeless finger-pointing psychological drama, you’ll never know who to trust, who’s lying through their teeth, and who’s actually telling the truth. Dripping with opulence, scandal, and biting dialogue, fans of the murder mystery genre are on the edge of their seats waiting for Impossible Women, which premieres on the streaming service on March 18th. Put on your detective hats, because we’re about to crack a nearly impossible case!

for all mankind apple tv

IMDB

For All Mankind Season 5

For All Mankind has acquired a dedicated cult following amongst Apple TV subscribers, and for good reason. This high-stakes sci-fi series follows an alternative timeline in which the Soviet Union beats the United States in the space race of 1969. This leads to lethal drama, tension, and utter madness. It’s safe to say season 5 is no exception. Get ready for more scandal, terror, and friction on The Red Planet when the series returns on March 27th.

the hunt apple tv

IMDB

The Hunt

You just know based on the title alone that we’re in for a high-quality psychological thriller with The Hunt (called Traqués in French). The French series follows a group of tight-knit friends whose favorite bonding activity is hunting together in the middle of the woods. But what happens when the rifles get pointed not at their prey, but at them?

Tensions rise as the group realizes that they themselves are being hunted by another group of hunters. But what do they want? Why are they being targeted? Be sure to tune in on March 4th for answers. Who else can’t wait?

