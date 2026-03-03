Everything coming to Apple TV+ this March.
Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington Lead Apple TV’s Stacked March Lineup
Here are our favorite new shows coming to Apple TV+ In March!
IMDB
Imperfect Women
Get ready for the top-tier dream team of female TV stars all coming together under one roof for this scathing drama. With an ensemble cast including Kerry Washington (Scandal), Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), and Kate Mara (House of Cards), you just know you’re in for some high-quality television with Imperfect Women.
Based on the official teaser alone, it looks like we’re in for the ultimate unraveling of these central protagonists, who portray a tight-knit group of friends that’ve seen it all together. Yet their friendship is put to the ultimate test following the untimely death of one of their core members, named Mara. Who is responsible for her murder? And could it be one of their own who has blood dripping on their hands?In this timeless finger-pointing psychological drama, you’ll never know who to trust, who’s lying through their teeth, and who’s actually telling the truth. Dripping with opulence, scandal, and biting dialogue, fans of the murder mystery genre are on the edge of their seats waiting for Impossible Women, which premieres on the streaming service on March 18th. Put on your detective hats, because we’re about to crack a nearly impossible case!
.
IMDB
For All Mankind Season 5
For All Mankind has acquired a dedicated cult following amongst Apple TV subscribers, and for good reason. This high-stakes sci-fi series follows an alternative timeline in which the Soviet Union beats the United States in the space race of 1969. This leads to lethal drama, tension, and utter madness. It’s safe to say season 5 is no exception. Get ready for more scandal, terror, and friction on The Red Planet when the series returns on March 27th.
IMDB
The Hunt
You just know based on the title alone that we’re in for a high-quality psychological thriller with The Hunt (called Traqués in French). The French series follows a group of tight-knit friends whose favorite bonding activity is hunting together in the middle of the woods. But what happens when the rifles get pointed not at their prey, but at them?
Tensions rise as the group realizes that they themselves are being hunted by another group of hunters. But what do they want? Why are they being targeted? Be sure to tune in on March 4th for answers. Who else can’t wait?
Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!