8 "Perplexing" Shows To Watch As Soon As You Finish 'Pluribus'

Anyone else utterly hooked on Vince Gilligan’s new series Pluribus? The Apple TV show has been making waves for its riveting storyline, clever script, and Rhea Seehorn's superb acting.

I’m personally hooked on the concept of the hivemind on Pluribus, where it seems as though individualism is utterly erased from this dystopian backdrop. Critical thinking skills are a thing of the past, and no one is safe. It’s riveting drama because it scarily captures our current era amid the ever-growing rise of technology and AI. Just chilling!

If you’re looking for shows with a similar vibe, look no further. Here are the best shows for Pluribus fans.

Scroll to see all our favorite shows like Pluribus you can watch right now!

AMC Breaking Bad — Stream on Netflix A bit on the nose, here, but I can’t recommend Pluribus without suggesting the series where it all began for creator Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad. It’s hyped as one of the best shows of all time, and for a very good reason: high-quality writing from start to finish.

AMC

Better Call Saul — Stream on Netflix Additionally, it would be impossible to make this list without adding the Breaking Bad prequel series, Better Call Saul. It has truly outstanding performances from the entire ensemble, especially Seehorn.

Netflix Black Mirror — Stream on Netflix Black Mirror is widely regarded by fans as one of the best dystopian dramas of all time. Each episode explores a different alternative reality that isn’t too far off from our own society. Very chilling.

Disney The Handmaid’s Tale — Stream on Hulu Here’s another dystopian horror story where women are forced to be treated like livestock. While everyone is made to put on a cheery face just like in Pluribus, it’s all a disorienting facade to keep the new status quo in check.

Paramount The Stand — Stream on Paramount+ Here’s a fascinating dystopian mini-series, based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, The Stand. It explores a torn-up society that’s been wiped out by a killer virus, where only 1% of the world has survived. Citizens are then split into two groups as the series explores good vs bad.

HBO Max IT: Welcome to Derry — Stream on HBO Max Of course, we had to include another TV adaptation of Stephen King’s classic ‘80s novel, IT. While on the surface it seems like your standard horror about a killer clown, the most chilling aspect of Derry, Maine, is that all the town's most dire problems are carelessly swept under the rug for the sake of happy appearances. Sound familiar?

Netflix Stranger Things — Stream on Netflix If you love a good sci-fi horror, look no further than Stranger Things. It became Netflix’s biggest series when it premiered in 2016, and even as it comes to an end this year, it remains riveting.

CBS Studios The Twilight Zone — Stream on Tubi No one has utilized science fiction as a metaphor better than The Twilight Zone. While the show has had a few versions throughout the years, nothing beats the Rod Serling original. The series episodes range from funny to eerie to downright terrifying, so there’s really something for everyone.

