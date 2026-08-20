Frenemies forever 💗.
Annie Murphy's Netflix Show 'Poser' is the Sexy Thriller 'Gossip Girl' Fans Will Want to Watch in One Sitting
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There's a new Netflix thriller in town, and it is a whole new look at complicated female friendships. Poser opens with two ex-BFF's, and anyone who's had a friendship breakup knows how much of a mess that can be. Romantic breakups are awful, but there's something so confusing and life-changing about having a close friendship come to an end. And this show is bringing "a psychological game of revenge, betrayal, and heartbreak" to screens.
Here's everything you need to know about Poser before the thriller series hits Netflix.
'Poser' is the ultimate frenemy thriller.
Poser takes us into the very center of a toxic female friendship after two BFF's fall out. When one of the girls finally has a chance to live the life she's always dreamed of, it looks like she could also finally figure out what went wrong in their friendship.
But getting the answers she's looking for isn't as easy as it seems, and soon she's in a crazy, psychological standoff that changes absolutely everything. “Girls actually live in the subtext. They covet, compete, and compare,” Lauren Iungerich says. “They trade in rejection. And yet, love hard and protect harder.”
Honestly between the frenemy of it all, the examination of our dream lives, and top-notch drama, it's giving Gossip Girl with a thriller twist. I mean, come on are there any more iconic frenemies than Blair and Serena? “The idea of this show has been brewing in my brain for years. It came from a desire to examine why I was still fascinated with a childhood friend after four decades,” Iungerich continues. “I had to acknowledge that as much as I loved my friend, that there were moments in our friendship that I deeply envied and resented her, too. Because there is something universal about wanting to be someone else. That if we were suddenly someone else, our lives and our problems would magically disappear. And this is why female friendship is so complex and intense.”
And the cast includes your 'Schitt's Creek' favorite.
The Poser cast includes some really recognizable faces that I'm thrilled to see again. The show stars Sadie Stanley (Karate Kid: Legends) as Emmy, Daisy Jelley (How to Have Sex) as Taylor, Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) as Poppy, Joel Oulette (Carrie) as Nate, Hubert Smielecki (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as Max, Sarah Abbott (The Body) as Addison, Barbara Hershey (The Portrait of a Lady) as Helen.
We'll also see Jaime Ray Newman (The Hunting Wives) as Jess, Ethan Loomis (A Dog’s Perfect Christmas) as Randy, Golden Landis Von Jones (24kGoldn) as Leif, Silvia Dionicio (Task) as Sonia, Lauren Donzis (Punky Brewster) as Zoey, Christian Finlayson (Grosse Pointe Garden Society) as Bodie, and Dior Goodjohn (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as Margot.
This really is a crazy cast because that's not all! We'll also see Ciara Riley Wilson (Freeridge) as Jane, Julio Macias (On My Block) as Mr. Cartwright, Adam Beach (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Tim, Beth Riesgraf (Leverage: Redemption) as Tracy, Michael Trucco (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Rick, Nikki DeLoach (Awkward) as Lacey, Jessie Cohen (Mank) as Jenny, Tess Paras (Just Add Magic) as Samantha, Candace Allen (General Hospital) as Melissa, and Emily Chen as Billie.
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