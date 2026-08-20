There's a new Netflix thriller in town, and it is a whole new look at complicated female friendships. Poser opens with two ex-BFF's, and anyone who's had a friendship breakup knows how much of a mess that can be. Romantic breakups are awful, but there's something so confusing and life-changing about having a close friendship come to an end. And this show is bringing "a psychological game of revenge, betrayal, and heartbreak" to screens.

'Poser' is the ultimate frenemy thriller.

Poser takes us into the very center of a toxic female friendship after two BFF's fall out. When one of the girls finally has a chance to live the life she's always dreamed of, it looks like she could also finally figure out what went wrong in their friendship.

But getting the answers she's looking for isn't as easy as it seems, and soon she's in a crazy, psychological standoff that changes absolutely everything. “Girls actually live in the subtext. They covet, compete, and compare,” Lauren Iungerich says. “They trade in rejection. And yet, love hard and protect harder.”

Honestly between the frenemy of it all, the examination of our dream lives, and top-notch drama, it's giving Gossip Girl with a thriller twist. I mean, come on are there any more iconic frenemies than Blair and Serena? “The idea of this show has been brewing in my brain for years. It came from a desire to examine why I was still fascinated with a childhood friend after four decades,” Iungerich continues. “I had to acknowledge that as much as I loved my friend, that there were moments in our friendship that I deeply envied and resented her, too. Because there is something universal about wanting to be someone else. That if we were suddenly someone else, our lives and our problems would magically disappear. And this is why female friendship is so complex and intense.”