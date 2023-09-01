Every Friend Group Has A Blair And Serena — Which Are You?
Like every teen drama BFF duo, Gossip Girl's Blair And Serena are very different. Those differences include both their fashion choices (Blair is more preppy with nods to Audrey Hepburn, while Serena is all boho glam) and their personalities (Blair keeps herself on guard while Serena is wide-open), and TikTok users like @hg_fiction are pretty sure we're all either one or the other. "I am convinced that there's only two types of girls in this world," she says in a TikTok video. "The Serena's and the Blair's."
It got us thinking about the similarities and differences between the two friends — and which one we relate to. Keep reading to find out whether you're more of a Serena, a Blair, or a mix of both!
If You're A Serena...
You Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve
One of the best things about Serena is that she lives and loves with reckless abandon. She might have secrets of her own, but she embraces new people with a warm smile and makes everyone feel like they're welcome. That might get her into trouble sometimes (unfortunately not everyone is as nice as they appear), but that doesn't stop her from loving others time and time again.
People Have A Lot Of Pre-Conceived Ideas About You
Serena is the talk of the town when she returns from boarding school in the Gossip Girl pilot. Gossip Girl herself starts a lot of these stories (just like today's social media adds to our own IRL rumor mill), and everyone has an opinion on why she left, where she went, and why she came back. Regardless of whether or not the rumors are true, she tackles the doubt head-on and doesn't back down from a fight when it comes to the people she loves.
Nothing Stands In Between You And Your Goals
Once she zeroes in on exactly what she wants, Serena's shiny disposition and persistence help her achieve her goals. If you consider Serena a kindred spirit, you're probably focused and driven. A word of warning — be careful not to step on people along the way.
You Don't Mind Being The Center Of Attention
Serena is without a doubt an extrovert. She rarely turns down a good party, and is always making plans with friends and family. While it might appear she just loves to soak up attention, she's really seeking love and affection from the people around her — who love her just as much.
If You're A Blair...
You Have A Crazy Work Ethic
Blair also isn't afraid to work for success, and she'll do what she has to to get there. She's also got plenty of perseverance because her resolve doesn't stop after she reaches a goal. Whether she gets a job at a magazine or starts her own fashion line, she works hard.
You're Hesitant To Trust New People
People are drawn to Blair, but she has a hard time actually letting them get to know her vulnerable side. Considering how many people have hurt her, it makes sense that she finds it difficult to let her guard down. However, when she finally meets someone she trusts (like Serena), they end up knowing everything about her.
You Love To Celebrate The Finer Things In Life
Blair loves a lot of things — fashion, Audrey Hepburn movies, macarons — and she isn't afraid to let the world know it. Sometimes that translates to buying the beautiful dress you've had your eye on, and sometimes that translates to taking the long route on a walk so you get to look at more flowers. Blair would approve of both.
You Love Fiercely
There's a ferocity in everything Blair does, including when she loves someone. She will bend over backward to protect her friends, stick up for them, and defend them when she needs to, a fact she reminds Georgina Sparks in season 1. "Haven't you heard? I'm the crazy b*tch around here."
Gossip Girl's Blair and Serena are totally iconic — comment the other pop culture duos you love, then check out What Being Team Conrad Or Jeremiah Says About Your Dream TV Boyfriend!
