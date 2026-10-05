Amazon Prime Day is officially here! Running October 6-7, this year's event features millions of exclusive deals, major brand discounts, and limited-time Lightning Deals with new offers dropping as often as every five minutes. (We'll be updating this page, so bookmark it for more deals!).

The savings are already in full swing, with huge discounts across kitchen, home decor, tech and more. From iconic baking essentials to to bestselling cookware to elegant decor, we've rounded up the best Prime Day deals for kitchen and home worth shopping today—plus standout finds you won't want to miss before the event ends. Here are trending early discounts to score before they sell out!

Scroll for the best Amazon Prime day deals this fall!

Amazon Martha Stewart Hotel Luxury White Goose Down Comforter (-21% off) Upgrade your bedroom into a five-star retreat with the Martha Stewart Hotel Luxury White Goose Down Comforter. Filled with a cozy blend of hypoallergenic white goose down and feather fibers in a breathable 100% cotton shell, it features OEKO-TEX certified materials so you can rest easy. Plus, with eight built-in corner loops, secure attachment to your favorite duvet cover is completely hassle-free.

Amazon Gibson Elite Manila Bay 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set (-16% off) Refresh your tablescape for cozy autumn hosting with the Gibson Elite Manila Bay 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set. Crafted from high-fired, thick stoneware that's durable and elegant, this complete set serves four with four dinner plates, four dessert plates, four dinner bowls, and four cereal bowls. It's the ultimate earthy dinnerware set for family meals, casual gatherings, and everything in between.

Amazon Village Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Apothecary Jar (-23% off) Fill your home with the cozy scents of autumn with the Village Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Apothecary Jar. Featuring a warm blend of rich pumpkin, cinnamon, vanilla, and ginger, this fragrance brings an inviting seasonal vibe to any room. Crafted with a dual-wick technology for a cleaner, more even burn and enhanced fragrance release, this large jar offers up to 170 hours of burn time, making it an essential centerpiece for all your cozy fall gatherings and quiet evenings in.

Amazon roborock Q7 L5 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo (-44% off) Take one chore off your to-do list with this smart cleaning companion combines that powerful suction with mopping capabilities to help keep floors looking spotless with minimal effort. Features like LiDAR navigation and multi-level mapping allow it to efficiently navigate your home, while the dual anti-tangle system is especially helpful for households with pets or long hair. Self-charging and designed to clean on a schedule, it's the kind of time-saving gadget that makes coming home to clean floors feel effortlessly luxurious.

Amazon Calphalon Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set (-37% off) Level up your kitchen game with the Calphalon Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set. Built with an impact-bonded aluminum base for lightning-fast, even heat distribution, this hardworking set is made for flawless browning, searing, and sautéing. Thoughtful kitchen-hero details—like stay-cool stainless steel handles, built-in measuring marks, pour spouts, and straining covers—make meal prep totally seamless. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 450°F, taking you effortlessly from stovetop sizzle to oven-baked perfection.

Amazon Loloi Layla Antique/Moss Area Rug (-23% off) Upgrade your fall decor with a plush new rug underfoot that effortlessly balances style and durability. The Loloi Layla Antique/Moss Area Rug blends traditional, Moroccan, and boho aesthetics with a fresh, distressed look. Its soft, low-pile, non-shedding design makes it perfect for high-traffic areas like living rooms, bedrooms, or hallways.

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee & Espresso Maker by Breville (-24% off) Whip up barista-quality brews right from your kitchen counter with the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee & Espresso Maker by Breville. This compact powerhouse handles everything from single and double espressos to full 5, 8, and 12-ounce cups—whether you like them piping hot or refreshed over ice. Featuring a lightning-fast 30-second heat-up time, an adjustable drip tray, and a space-saving side water tank, it's the ultimate one-touch upgrade for your morning routine.

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (-25% off) Tackle your biggest baking projects with every baker's dream gift: KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. This kitchen icon features a spacious 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl capable of mixing up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch. The convenient tilt-head design gives you effortless access to the bowl so you can add ingredients on the fly, while dishwasher-safe attachments make cleanup a total breeze.

Amazon KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer (-25% off) Tackle everything from weekend baking projects to quick weeknight prep with the KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer. Featuring five versatile speeds, it handles everything from slowly folding in chunky chocolate chips to whipping fluffy heavy cream with ease. Thoughtful details like a comfortable soft-grip handle, an easy-to-wipe round cord, and a smart lockable cord design—allowing you to approach ingredients from the left or right side—make mixing completely hassle-free.

Amazon KnifeSaga Kitchen Knife Set (-20% off) Whether you're meal-prepping for the week or hosting a dinner party, a quality knife set can make all the difference. The KnifeSaga 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set combines sleek style with everyday functionality, featuring premium Japanese high-carbon stainless steel blades designed for precision slicing, dicing, and chopping. The beautiful acacia wood block keeps everything organized on your countertop, while the built-in sharpener helps maintain a razor-sharp edge with minimal effort. It's a practical upgrade that makes cooking feel a little more enjoyable—and your kitchen look a lot more polished.

Amazon Ninja Blast Portable Blender, Cordless (-29% off) Blend your favorite smoothies, shakes, and protein drinks on the go with the Ninja Blast Portable Blender. This USB-C rechargeable, cordless blender is designed for ultimate portability, featuring a powerful blade that easily crushes ice and frozen fruit. Complete with a leakproof sip lid and dishwasher-safe components, it makes healthy blending effortless wherever your day takes you.

Amazon Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet (-16% off) Achieve the ultimate golden-brown sear with the Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet. Naturally PFAS-free and seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil right out of the box, this versatile 10.25-inch kitchen essential delivers incredible heat retention for everything from crispy weekend bacon to skillet cornbread. It’s built to last a lifetime, going seamlessly from stovetop to oven, grill, or campfire for easy, rustic cooking every single time.

Amazon King Koil Air Mattress Queen with Built-in Pump (-36% off) Prepare for overnight guests with the King Koil Air Mattress Queen with Built-in Pump, 20” Raised Airbed. Backed by over a century of sleep expertise and crafted with at least 50 percent recycled materials, it features a patented high-speed built-in pump that fully inflates this comfortable, supportive queen bed in just two minutes.

Amazon Chefman Air Fryer (-50% Off) For anyone who wants crispy, satisfying meals without heating up the entire kitchen, the Chefman 4-Quart Air Fryer is a countertop hero. Its compact size makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, apartments, or quick family meals, while Hi-Fry Technology helps deliver extra-crispy fries, chicken tenders, veggies, and more. Easy-to-use touchscreen controls and four convenient presets take the guesswork out of cooking, and the nonstick basket is dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup. Consider it your shortcut to weeknight dinners, snacks, and side dishes in minutes.

Amazon Eddie Bauer Full Sheet Set in 100% Cotton Flannel (-16% off) Cozy up your space for the ultimate fall sleep experience with the Eddie Bauer Full Sheet Set in 100% Cotton Flannel. Made from 100% breathable cotton flannel, this ultra-soft bedding keeps you cozy and comfortable all night long without overheating. Perfect for beating the autumn chill, it brings seasonal style and extra snuggle factor to your bedroom routine.

Amazon Crock-Pot Design Series 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker (-21% off) Just in time for fall cooking, this $55 Crock-Pot slow cooker is an autumn essential for hearty soups and stews. It features an elevated modern-vintage design in earthy Desert Sage green, customizable countdown controls from 30 minutes to 20 hours, and a clear digital display to monitor your meal’s progress at a glance.

Amazon Eddie Bauer - Soft Reversible Throw Blanket (-33% off) Bring classic cabin charm to your living space with the Eddie Bauer - Soft Reversible Throw Blanket. This lightweight beauty delivers serious cozy energy for everyday lounging, featuring a charming retro goose motif set against rich evergreen sweater-knit bands. Best of all, it flips over to a plush, solid sherpa back, giving you two versatile, ultra-snuggly ways to style your space all season long.

Amazon Bissell CleanView Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum (-40% off) Tackle pet hair, dust, and debris effortlessly with the Bissell CleanView Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum (3534). Designed for multi-surface cleaning, this powerful upright vacuum uses OnePass Technology to lift dirt from carpets on the very first try while keeping hard floors scatter-free.

Amazon Pipishell Solid Wooden Coat Rack Freestanding with 8 Hooks (-26% off) It's coat season! Keep your entryway looking organized and chic with the Pipishell Solid Wooden Coat Rack Freestanding with 8 Hooks. Crafted from solid wood with a sturdy, weighted base, this stylish standalone rack features eight convenient hooks to handle coats, bags, hats, and scarves without tipping. Its sleek, natural silhouette brings a touch of modern warmth to tight entryways, mudrooms, or empty hallway corners.

Amazon LITTLE TREE 63 Inches Long Console Table (-16% off) Give your entryway or living room layout a major style upgrade with this modern rustic console table. Featuring an extra-long 63-inch tabletop, it’s the ultimate anchor for styling behind a couch, greeting guests in a foyer, or dressing up a blank hallway wall. Made from premium, eco-friendly E1-grade MDF with a realistic natural oak grain finish, it brings a fresh, earthy warmth to your space while easily handling all your daily display and storage needs.

Amazon TEENFON Bathroom Floor Storage Cabinet (-23% off) Give your bathroom a major storage upgrade without sacrificing style with this storage cabinet (great for kids rooms too). Painted in a gorgeous, rich shade of green, this freestanding cabinet brings a fresh pop of color and charm to tight spaces. Featuring a convenient open shelf for daily essentials and a spacious enclosed cabinet with interior shelving, it's the ultimate solution for stashing extra towels, toilet paper, and toiletries while keeping your counters clutter-free.

Amazon BISSELL Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner (-20% off) I love my BISSELL! For pet owners, parents, and anyone prone to the occasional coffee spill, the BISSELL Little Green Mini is a cleaning MVP. This compact deep cleaner tackles stains and messes on carpets, upholstery, area rugs, and even car interiors with impressive power for its size. The included Tough Stain Tool helps lift stubborn spots, while the HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool makes cleanup after use quick and easy. Lightweight and easy to store, it's one of those practical home gadgets you'll be glad to have on hand when life's little accidents happen.

Amazon Valerion StreamMaster Plus2 4K Laser Projector (-35% off) Turn any room into a blockbuster-worthy home theater. With a stunning 4K laser picture that scales up to 300 inches, plus IMAX Enhanced visuals, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support, movie nights instantly feel more cinematic. It's also a dream for gamers thanks to its ultra-fast 4ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate, making it just as impressive for marathon gaming sessions as it is for binge-watching your favorite shows.

Amazon Nuwave Diamond Induction Cooktop (-20% off) This is the countertop appliance that makes cooking in small spaces feel effortless. With 91 temp settings ranging from 50°F to 500°F, it gives you incredible control whether you're searing, simmering, or keeping food warm. The ceramic glass surface is easy to clean, making it a smart pick for dorms, apartments, RVs, or as an extra burner for busy holiday meals.

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