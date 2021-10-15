5 Ways To Make Your Female Friendships Stronger
Who says falling in love has to be romantic? Platonic love, called philia in ancient Greece, is all about figuring out your friendships (our favorite being female frienships). Brittanica defines platonic love as "a supremely affectionate relationship between human beings," just without any of the sex or physical attraction found in romantic love.
So what makes platonic love so special? Friendships can boost your happiness, improve your confidence, and increase your sense of belonging, according to a study from Mayo Clinic. Here are five simple ways you strengthen your friendship.
Get To Know Them Better
Image via Brit + Co
We know how special it is to feel known, so to make your friends feel more loved, get to know them too! Dive into their personality type, like their Enneagram or their Myers-Briggs type, to figure out what makes them tick and to better understand how they view the world. Find out their love language so you can know how to make them feel the most loved (especially since your 'giving' love language might be different than their 'receiving' one).
Finding out your friend's love language will make you more aware of the way you show love for them. If you know that your best friend loves words of affirmation, you'll be able to show that.
Healthy Confrontation In Female Friendships
Image via Mimi Thian/Unsplash
You're inevitably going to have an issue with a friend — if you don't, you might not be as close as you think! When you do come to the point where something's wrong and you need to deal with it, don't be afraid to confront them in a healthy way.
"Non-blaming open conflict can bring people closer and [people] who engage in healthy conflict have greater well-being, are more popular, and have less depression, anxiety, and loneliness." Marisa Franco, PhD, wrote for Psychology Today.
Not only will you be able to understand how your friend handles problems, but talking through things will make both your relationship and your communication skills stronger.
Sacrifice For Each Other
Image via Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash
Sacrifice in a female friendship might not look the same as sacrifice in a romantic relationship, but it's still a great way to show someone that you really care about them.
Compromises will build your trust in one another because when you put someone else first in a relationship, it shows that the friendship as a whole is more important to both of you than your own happiness.
Talk...
Image via Anna Selle/Unsplash
Whether you're having a serious conversation or just messing around, inviting your friend into the other parts of your life will help you build a stronger emotional connection. Ask for their advice about an issue you're having with your family or just tell them about this week's episode of Only Murders in the Building. Talking about your lives will strengthen a relationship as you build that vulnerability and trust.
...And Listen
Image via LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash
It might be time to brush up on your listening skills! When your friend is going through something difficult, it's easy to feel like you want to swoop in and fix the problem for them. It's hard to see someone you love go through a hard time. But sometimes all they need is someone to listen to them.
Listening will make you a more attentive and supportive person, and your friends will see that.
Subscribe to our email newsletter for more mental health and female friendship advice!
- 5 Knope-Approved Reasons Why Galentine's Day Is the Best ... ›
- 7 Lessons Badass Female Friendships Throughout History Taught ... ›
- What Snooki and JWoww Continue to Teach Us About Adult Female ... ›
- Relationship Experts Weigh in on Whether Women and Men Can Be ... ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!