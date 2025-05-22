Nicole Kidman's Cult Classic 'Practical Magic'​ Is Finally Getting A Sequel! Here's Everything We Know.

Take Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, add in some sisterly love, and sprinkle in some magic, and you've got the 1998 film Practical Magic! The movie is a Halloween classic, and not only are you able to rewatch the OG as many times as you want on Max, but soon you'll be able to have a double feature. That's right, Practical Magic 2 is on the way!

Here's everything we know about Practical Magic 2 — including if Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock will return.

Is there going to be a Practical Magic 2 movie? Warner Bros. Yes, we're getting Practical Magic 2! Warner Bros. announced the sequel on June 10, 2024.

When is Practical Magic 2 coming out? Image via Warner Bros. Practical Magic 2 is set to hit theaters on September 18, 2026. The movie will film in London during the summer of 2025.

What is Practical Magic 2 about? Warner Bros. Practical Magic is based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel of the same name, which means there's a good chance Practical Magic 2 will be based on its sequel! The Book of Magic brings us back to the Owens family, who reconnect in the English countryside to save a young man's life. As Kylie Owens begins to discover who she really is, her mom Sally realizes she's willing to give up everything for love. And Nicole Kidman promises the movie will be "fun and witchy!"

Who's in the Practical Magic 2 cast? Warner Bros. Nicole Kidman confirmed toPeople that she and Sandra Bullock will be reprising their roles! "Yes I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that's that," she said. "There's a lot more to tell which is why we go, 'OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.'" So far, the Practical Magic 2 cast includes: Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens

as Gillian Owens Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens

as Sally Owens Joey King as one of Sally's daughters

What is book 2 of the Practical Magic series? Image via Warner Bros. The second book in the Practical Magic series is a prequel titled The Rules of Magic, set in 1960s New York City. Magic Lessons takes place in the 1600s, while The Book of Magic happens in the modern day.

Are you excited for Practical Magic 2? Let us know your favorite moment from the OG movie on Facebook!

This post has been updated.