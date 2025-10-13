You won't be able to get enough.
9 Comfort Movies That'll Make You Feel As Good As Nancy Meyers
There’s something intensely comforting about a Nancy Meyers film. The coastal town feel, the soft lighting, and kitchens that look straight out of a dream. They’re about as comforting as a grandma baking cookies on a Sunday afternoon. If you’ve found yourself speed-running through every Nancy Meyers film known to man, you are not to be blamed. But there are solutions to this very common problem. Here are a few films that give you a similar cozy, feel-good escape.
Scroll to see all the best movies like Nancy Meyers films — plus, where to stream them!
20th Century Fox
The Devil Wears Prada — Stream on Hulu
This 2006 film effortlessly captures the spirit of a Nancy Meyers story. There’s a little bit of drama, a dash of luxury, and a whole lot of chic wardrobe inspiration. And with the filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2 underway, now’s the perfect time for a rewatch marathon.
Warner Bros. Pictures
You’ve Got Mail — Rent on Amazon Prime
Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks star in this rom-com classic that screams Meyers energy. A charming New York setting, witty banter, and the kind of romance that unfolds in bookshops and email inboxes. It’s every bit as comforting as the Hamptons kitchens we know and love.
Universal Pictures
About Time — Rent on Amazon Prime
This British rom-com blends warmth, whimsy, and family bonds. Like a Meyers film, it’s not just about love but about appreciating the small moments of life—family dinners, heartfelt conversations, and realizing time is precious.
Stargate Studios
Practical Magic — Stream on HBO Max
A cozy small town, two sisters (Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman), and a dash of magic. It’s atmospheric, comforting, and has the same “curl up with a blanket and glass of wine” energy as a Meyers favorite.
Castle Rock Entertainment/Nelson Entertainment/Columbia Pictures
When Harry Met Sally — Rent on Amazon Prime
This Nora Ephron classic is witty, sharp, and heartfelt in all the right places. It’s filled with conversations that feel real, cozy New York backdrops, and a central relationship that grows in the most human way.
Netflix
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — Stream on Netflix
For a modern comfort-watch, this Netflix hit has the same cozy, romantic feel. It’s lighter and younger, but still brimming with sweetness, soft colors, and heart.
Columbia Pictures
Julie & Julia — Rent on Amazon Prime
Cooking, Paris, and Meryl Streep—need I say more? This film is practically a cousin to a Nancy Meyers story. The kitchens alone are reason enough, but it also has that blend of ambition, love, and finding your place in the world.
A24
Lady Bird — Stream on YouTube with Cinemax
This 2017 film featuring Saoirse Ronan as the lead doesn’t fully emulate Meyers’ glossy aesthetic, but it definitely shares some DNA. Both films celebrate the details of everyday life, with Lady Bird focusing on a teenager’s messy, heartfelt journey of self-discovery and complicated mother-daughter love.
The Weinstein Company
Silver Linings Playbook — Stream HBO Max
This dramedy leans more into chaos than coastal calm, but at its heart, it’s a story about connection, growth, and finding comfort in unexpected places. Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper bring humor, heartbreak, and a hopeful ending that leaves you with the same uplifted feeling Meyers fans crave.
