You won't be able to get enough.

9 Comfort Movies That'll Make You Feel As Good As Nancy Meyers

movies like nancy meyers
Castle Rock Entertainment/Nelson Entertainment/Columbia Pictures
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryOct 13, 2025
There’s something intensely comforting about a Nancy Meyers film. The coastal town feel, the soft lighting, and kitchens that look straight out of a dream. They’re about as comforting as a grandma baking cookies on a Sunday afternoon. If you’ve found yourself speed-running through every Nancy Meyers film known to man, you are not to be blamed. But there are solutions to this very common problem. Here are a few films that give you a similar cozy, feel-good escape.

Scroll to see all the best movies like Nancy Meyers films — plus, where to stream them!

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada

20th Century Fox

The Devil Wears Prada — Stream on Hulu

This 2006 film effortlessly captures the spirit of a Nancy Meyers story. There’s a little bit of drama, a dash of luxury, and a whole lot of chic wardrobe inspiration. And with the filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2 underway, now’s the perfect time for a rewatch marathon.

You've Got Mail

Warner Bros. Pictures

You’ve Got Mail — Rent on Amazon Prime

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks star in this rom-com classic that screams Meyers energy. A charming New York setting, witty banter, and the kind of romance that unfolds in bookshops and email inboxes. It’s every bit as comforting as the Hamptons kitchens we know and love.

about time

Universal Pictures

About Time — Rent on Amazon Prime

This British rom-com blends warmth, whimsy, and family bonds. Like a Meyers film, it’s not just about love but about appreciating the small moments of life—family dinners, heartfelt conversations, and realizing time is precious.

Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic

Stargate Studios

Practical Magic — Stream on HBO Max

A cozy small town, two sisters (Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman), and a dash of magic. It’s atmospheric, comforting, and has the same “curl up with a blanket and glass of wine” energy as a Meyers favorite.

meg ryan movies fall movies when harry met sally

Castle Rock Entertainment/Nelson Entertainment/Columbia Pictures

When Harry Met Sally — Rent on Amazon Prime

This Nora Ephron classic is witty, sharp, and heartfelt in all the right places. It’s filled with conversations that feel real, cozy New York backdrops, and a central relationship that grows in the most human way.

lana condor and noah Centineo and anna cathcart in to all the boys I've loved before

Netflix

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — Stream on Netflix

For a modern comfort-watch, this Netflix hit has the same cozy, romantic feel. It’s lighter and younger, but still brimming with sweetness, soft colors, and heart.

\u200bJulie & Julia

Columbia Pictures

Julie & Julia — Rent on Amazon Prime

Cooking, Paris, and Meryl Streep—need I say more? This film is practically a cousin to a Nancy Meyers story. The kitchens alone are reason enough, but it also has that blend of ambition, love, and finding your place in the world.

lady bird

A24

Lady Bird — Stream on YouTube with Cinemax

This 2017 film featuring Saoirse Ronan as the lead doesn’t fully emulate Meyers’ glossy aesthetic, but it definitely shares some DNA. Both films celebrate the details of everyday life, with Lady Bird focusing on a teenager’s messy, heartfelt journey of self-discovery and complicated mother-daughter love.

Silver Linings Playbook

The Weinstein Company

Silver Linings Playbook — Stream HBO Max

This dramedy leans more into chaos than coastal calm, but at its heart, it’s a story about connection, growth, and finding comfort in unexpected places. Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper bring humor, heartbreak, and a hopeful ending that leaves you with the same uplifted feeling Meyers fans crave.

