Sorry Y'all, Matthew Macfadyen’s A Better Mr. Darcy Than Colin Firth

I know what you might be thinking: WHOA! Matthew Macfadyen is better than Colin Firth?! As someone who grew up watching the 1995 BBC Pride & Prejudice at least once a year, the TV show is foundational to my relationship with media — but I can't deny that the Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation with Keira Knightley totally changed everything. And in honor of the Pride & Prejudice 20th anniversary this year, my co-host Kayla and I chat all about it on the latest episode of Brit + Co's Yap City podcast.

Here are our honest thoughts on the 2005 Pride & Prejudice, Matthew Macfadyen's Mr. Darcy, and the hand flex.

The Battle of the Darcy's: Matthew Macfadyen VS. Colin Firth In this week's episode of Yap City, we're talking all things Pride & Prejudice, Mr. Darcy, and historical romance. The 2005 adaptation starring Keira Knightley as Lizzy Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy (which turns 20 on November 11) is returning to select theaters April 20. "I've grown to love the 2005 version with Keira Knightley more just because it makes me feel so deeply and I just always feel so many butterflies in my stomach by the end," I say in the latest episode. "I feel like it's more a more emotional depiction of the story." "I'm definitely team 2005," Kayla agrees. "I just think the cast of 2005 is better in my opinion, and it does a good job of being like ethereal and just fully immersing you into what I imagine Jane Austen's world was or what she wanted it to be when she was writing." Both the 2005 and the 1995 Pride & Prejudice give us some seriously swoon-worthy moments from Mr. Darcy like Colin Firth diving into a lake or Matthew Macfadyen walking through the fog. "Every single time, no matter how many times I watch it, I always think the camera is going to pan or it's gonna cut to Elizabeth," I say. "Something about it just makes me feel at peace." But there's nothing as immortal as Mr. Darcy's hand flex.

What does Mr. Darcy's hand flex mean? One of the most enduring moments from the movie (if not in 21st century cinema) is when Mr. Darcy helps Elizabeth into a carriage, and then flexes his hand as he walks back into the house. But what does the hand flex mean? "He was so affected by touching her hand, because men and women didn't really touch unless it was moments like you were helping them into the carriage or escorting them somewhere," Kayla points out. But that's not the only reason she loves Matthew's version of Mr. Darcy over Colin Firth's. "I just think he fully captured [the] gentleness that he had towards her while also maintaining that straightforward bluntness that kind of has you wonder if he's rude or if that's just how he is," she continues. "Matthew has really grown on me because I feel like he has a sweetness that some of the other adaptations didn't give me as a viewer or I didn't pick up on them in the same way," I agree. "When you reach the end of the 2005 Pride & Prejudice, and even when you rewatch, you can identify that he really is just uncomfortable and anxious instead of just straight mean."

Where can I watch Pride & Prejudice 2005? Pride & Prejudice is re-releasing in theaters for a limited time starting April 20, 2025. You can also stream it on Netflix right now.

Who's in the Pride & Prejudice cast? The Pride & Prejudice cast makes this one of the best movies of the 2000s. Here's who you'll see in the movie: Keira Knightley as Elizabeth "Lizzy" Bennet: an intelligent, headstrong woman determined to marry for love.

as Elizabeth "Lizzy" Bennet: an intelligent, headstrong woman determined to marry for love. Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy: the new wealthy bachelor in town who appears to have a chip on his shoulder.

as Mr. Darcy: the new wealthy bachelor in town who appears to have a chip on his shoulder. Rosamund Pike as Jane Bennet: Lizzy's romantic and gentle older sister who falls for Mr. Bingley.

as Jane Bennet: Lizzy's romantic and gentle older sister who falls for Mr. Bingley. Simon Woods as Charles Bingley: Mr. Darcy's friendly and kind best friend who falls for Jane.

as Charles Bingley: Mr. Darcy's friendly and kind best friend who falls for Jane. Rupert Friend as George Wickham: a mysterious figure from Darcy's past who turns Lizzy's head.

as George Wickham: a mysterious figure from Darcy's past who turns Lizzy's head. Brenda Blethyn as Mrs. Bennet: Lizzy's dramatic mother who wants to see all five of her daughters married.

as Mrs. Bennet: Lizzy's dramatic mother who wants to see all five of her daughters married. Donald Sutherland as Mr. Bennet: Lizzy's quiet father who loves to sit and read in his study.

as Mr. Bennet: Lizzy's quiet father who loves to sit and read in his study. Jena Malone as Lydia Bennet: Lizzy's youngest sister whose behavior borders on scandalous.

as Lydia Bennet: Lizzy's youngest sister whose behavior borders on scandalous. Carey Mulligan as Catherine "Kitty" Bennet: Lizzy's second-youngest sister who feels overshadowed by Lydia.

as Catherine "Kitty" Bennet: Lizzy's second-youngest sister who feels overshadowed by Lydia. Talulah Riley as Mary Bennet: The studious middle Bennet sister who plays the piano.

as Mary Bennet: The studious middle Bennet sister who plays the piano. Tom Hollander as Mr. Collins: a Bennet cousin who's next in line to inherit their home.

as Mr. Collins: a Bennet cousin who's next in line to inherit their home. Judi Dench as Lady Catherine de Bourgh: Mr. Darcy's wealthy and esteemed aunt.

as Lady Catherine de Bourgh: Mr. Darcy's wealthy and esteemed aunt. Kelly Reilly as Caroline Bingley: Mr. Bingley's sister.

as Caroline Bingley: Mr. Bingley's sister. Tamzin Merchant as Georgiana Darcy: Mr. Darcy's younger sister.

as Georgiana Darcy: Mr. Darcy's younger sister. Claudie Blakley as Charlotte Lucas: Lizzy's best friend.

as Charlotte Lucas: Lizzy's best friend. Cornelius Booth as Colonel Fitzwilliam: Mr. Darcy's cousin.

as Colonel Fitzwilliam: Mr. Darcy's cousin. Penelope Wilton as Mrs. Gardiner: Lizzy's aunt.

as Mrs. Gardiner: Lizzy's aunt. Peter Wight as Mr. Gardiner: Lizzy's uncle.

