Summer is brewing and that means the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is officially here! Get to ready to upgrade your summer capsule; the discounts are steep. From now through June 6, you can score up to 50 percent off across women’s, men’s, kids, and home goods. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect pair of retro sneakers, lightweight linen layers for a warm-weather getaway, or ultra-cozy lounge sets for slow weekend mornings, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Keep scrolling to discover our absolute favorite, can't-miss deals from the women's sale items below.

Shop our favorites from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

Nordstrom Hoka Clifton 10 Running Shoe The cult-favorite Hoka Clifton 10 has a cloud-like cushioning runners swear by, while still feeling lightweight enough for errands, travel days, and everyday wear. With plush support and ultra-smooth transitions, these sneakers make every step feel a little easier, and a lot more comfortable.

Norstrom Adidas Unisex Samba OG Sneaker We love a retro sneaker, and this sleek leather pair proves why. Inspired by classic soccer trainers, these low-profile kicks blend sporty nostalgia with everyday versatility thanks to premium leather, serrated 3-stripes, and an ultra-comfy cushioned insole. Wear them with relaxed denim or a breezy sundress all summer long.

Nordstrom Veja Campo Sneaker Minimalist, sporty, and sustainably made? These sleek low-top sneakers check every box. Crafted from chrome-free leather with contrast logo details, they deliver a cool look while thoughtful materials like wild Amazonian rubber, recycled polyester, and organic cotton make them a feel-good wardrobe staple. The cushioned footbed keeps them comfy enough for all-day wear, whether you're running errands or styling them with your favorite relaxed denim.

Nordstrom Burberry Check Slides Fancy pool slides? Yes, please! Printed in Burberry’s instantly recognizable archive check, these Italian-made slides are the kind of designer flex that somehow works with everything, from linen sets to cutoff shorts. Laid-back and luxe, they’re basically begging for a European summer vacation (or at least an iced latte run).

Nordstrom Claire Mary Jane Flat These velvet Mary janes feel especially chic for the season ahead. Designed with tonal stitching, soft grosgrain trims, and a polished silhouette, these flats instantly elevate everything from jeans to floaty dresses. Bonus: the antibacterial interior and recycled rubber sole — made from bicycle tires — make them as practical as they are pretty.

Nordstrom Caslon Wide Leg Crop Linen Pants These breezy linen pants are the definition of effortless summer style. With a cropped wide-leg silhouette, adjustable drawstring waist, and lightweight feel, they’re the kind of throw-on-and-go staple you’ll wear on repeat all season long. Pair them with a tank, button-down, or bikini top for an easy look that still feels polished.

Nordstrom SKIMS Soft Lounge Short Sleep Set Warning: you may never want to take these pajamas off. Made from an ultra-soft modal blend, this dreamy sleep set includes a classic button-up top and comfy fitted shorts that feel cool, stretchy, and ridiculously cozy. Whether you’re winding down with a book or savoring a slow weekend morning, these are the luxe pajamas you’ll keep reaching for.

Nordstrom Eviana Polka Dot Sundress Polka dots are officially back for summer, and this breezy sundress nails the trend perfectly. The ruched bodice creates a flattering, fitted shape while the smocked back and adjustable straps keep things comfy and easy to wear. Finished with a floaty A-line skirt, it’s the kind of throw-on dress that works for everything from farmers markets to rooftop brunches.

Nordstrom Natori Bliss Perfection Comfort T-Shirt Bra Natori is one of my favorite bra brands and this T-shirt bra is one that is so soft and comfortable you'll grab for it every morning. Designed with foam-lined contour cups for a smooth, flattering fit under tees and tanks, it delivers everyday comfort without sacrificing style thanks to delicate lace trim details. Lightweight, supportive, and easy to wear, you’ll want it in multiple colors.

Nordstrom Pistola Kennedy Cutoff Denim Shorts These denim cutoffs have that perfectly broken-in, vintage-store feel without the endless searching. Featuring subtle fading, distressed details, and frayed hems, they look like an old favorite you’ve owned forever — in the best way. The low-stretch denim keeps them comfy while still giving that classic structured fit that pairs well with tanks, oversized button-downs, and bikini tops all summer long.

Nordstrom Free People Michelle Lace Trim Top Pair your lived-in denim shorts with this dreamy Free People top for the ultimate boho summer look. Airy with a billowy silhouette, it feels light, romantic, and just a little vintage-y. Delicate lace details and a soft tie neckline add to the vintage-inspired charm, making it perfect for beach days, coffee runs, and everything in between.

Nordstrom Vuori Sedona Straight Leg Sweatpants These are the kind of sweatpants you’ll end up wearing far beyond lazy Sundays. Made from ultra-soft sueded French terry, they deliver that perfectly cozy feel while the straight-leg silhouette keeps them looking polished enough for coffee runs, pool days, and weekend errands. Just add sneakers and an oversized tee for an effortlessly cool off-duty look.

Nordstrom Free People Complete Me Cotton Midi Dress This is the kind of easy summer dress you’ll reach for on repeat — whether you have plans or not. Made from breathable cotton with flattering shirred paneling and a relaxed drop-waist silhouette, it feels easy and polished. The sweetheart neckline, puff sleeves, and breezy midi length give it that romantic vacation-ready vibe, while pockets make it even more irresistible.

Nordstrom Rothy's The Max Square Mary Jane This sleek, square-toe pair from Rothy’s might just be the most comfortable Mary Jane version on the market. Blending a classic feminine silhouette with a modern, structured toe, these flats feature a plush, sneaker-like footbed that requires absolutely zero break-in time. Even better? They are knit from ocean-bound plastic bottles and are 100% machine washable, making them as practical for your daily commute as they are chic for a weekend brunch.

Nordstrom Longchamp Le Pliage Extra Small Crossbody Bag Tiny bag, major main-character energy. This mini version of the iconic Le Pliage packs all the timeless charm of the original into a perfectly petite silhouette that’s ideal for everyday errands, brunch dates, and travel days alike. With sleek leather trim, a removable crossbody strap, and eco-conscious regenerated nylon, it’s the kind of chic bag you’ll carry on repeat.

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