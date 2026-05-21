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This is a family drama like you've never seen.

'She Gets It From Me' News: Rachel Zegler's Finally Doing Another Movie After 'Snow White'

rachel zegler she gets it from me
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​May 21, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Rachel Zegler (who's currently on an incredible run of Broadway, then West End, then back to Broadway) finally has a brand new movie coming out called She Gets It From Me. The flick is Zegler's first movie since Snow White came out in March 2025 to a ton of controversy. As someone who's convinced Rachel Zegler is a generational talent, I'm more than thrilled to see her on the big screen again — especially since she's starring with Nat Wolff.

Here's everything you need to know about Rachel Zegler's She Gets It From Me.

'She Gets It From Me' is a family drama like you've never seen.

The new movie (which is being billed as a comedy-drama) follows Nicky (Rachel Zegler), who wants to meet her birth mother before she ties the knot. At the same time, Charlotte (Marissa Tomei) can't help but wonder where the baby she gave up for adoption is, and what she's doing. And when they finally reunite after decades apart, everything and everyone in their lives collide.

“We’ve all seen adoption movies that focus on the search for the long-lost parent,” Julia von Heinz told Variety. “But what happens after that emotional reunion? That’s a whole new territory we explore in this film, full of comedy but also deeply meaningful questions about the nature of motherhood.”

And the cast is truly incredible.

rachel zegler at the hunger games ballad of songbirds and snakes premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

She Gets It From Me stars Rachel Zegler and Marisa Tomei as the estranged mother-daughter duo, alongside Ed Helms and Nat Wolff. I'm guessing Wolff plays Nicky's fiancé and Helms plays Charlotte's partner.

Stay tuned for the 'She Gets It From Me' release date.

We don't have an official release yet, but since casting has already happened, we can expect the movie by the end of 2027! It all depends on filming schedules (and Rachel's new Evita show on Broadway), but I'm feeling pretty hopeful.

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