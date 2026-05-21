'She Gets It From Me' is a family drama like you've never seen.

The new movie (which is being billed as a comedy-drama) follows Nicky (Rachel Zegler), who wants to meet her birth mother before she ties the knot. At the same time, Charlotte (Marissa Tomei) can't help but wonder where the baby she gave up for adoption is, and what she's doing. And when they finally reunite after decades apart, everything and everyone in their lives collide.

“We’ve all seen adoption movies that focus on the search for the long-lost parent,” Julia von Heinz told Variety. “But what happens after that emotional reunion? That’s a whole new territory we explore in this film, full of comedy but also deeply meaningful questions about the nature of motherhood.”