Mandy Moore & Chloe Bennet's Football Family Drama 'The Land' Is Your New TV Obsession

If you're missing This Is Us, number one you're not alone, and number two, I have great news for you: show creator Dan Fogelman (who created both This Is Us and Paradise) has a brand new series coming to Hulu called The Land. I got to see a sneak peek at the 2026 Disney Upfront, and let me tell you, I'm already sat. The show is a multi-generational family drama set in the world of the NFL and it has everyone from Mandy Moore to Chloe Bennet to Chace Crawford. Here's what to expect.

Here's everything we know about The Land, coming to Hulu soon.

'The Land' will be your new TV obsession. The Land will take us into a fictionalized version of the NFL, with a team held together by family ties. If you thought working with your parents was hard, you haven't seen anything yet. Chris Meloni (Law & Order: SVU) stars as the (again, fictionalized) Cleveland Browns coach, William H. Macy and Mandy Moore as a father-daughter duo, and Chace Crawford and Chloe Bennet in yet-to-be-confirmed roles. Even though the show is being kept pretty tight for now, I can promise you one thing: this is going to be your new fall TV obsession.

And the cast includes 'Gossip Girl' and 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' favorites. Disney The full cast includes Christopher Meloni, William H. Macy, Mandy Moore, Chloe Bennet, Chace Crawford, Sam Corlett, Tanner Zagarino, Omar Epps, Michael McGrady, Calahan Skogman, Thomas Q. Jones, Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Bratt.

'The Land' is coming to Hulu soon. We don't have an official release date yet, but I'm hoping The Land comes out later this year, just in time for football season. Until then, it's always a good idea to rewatch All American and Friday Night Lights ;).

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