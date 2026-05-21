Dunkin’s Viral 48 Oz. Beverage Buckets Are Back!

Summer unofficially starts with three things: the long Memorial Day weekend, a packed beach bag, and an iced coffee in hand. Luckily, Dunkin’ is making all of that a little easier this holiday weekend with the return of its viral Iced Beverage Buckets.

Starting May 22, participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide will once again offer the oversized 48 oz. beverage buckets for a limited time while supplies last — and they might just become your new summer accessory. Whether you’re road-tripping with friends, heading to a backyard BBQ, or claiming your beach chair before 10 a.m., these giant sips are designed to come along for the ride.

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Dunkin' You can grab the buckets filled with Dunkin’s signature iced coffee or one of its colorful Refreshers, including the brand-new Cherry Lime Rickey Refresher. The nostalgic summer-inspired drink combines black cherry and limeade flavors for a sweet-tart sip that feels tailor-made for hot afternoons.

Dunkin' Dunkin’ is also leaning hard into limeade season with a lineup that includes Raspberry Limeade, Coconut Limeade, Matcha Limeade, and Strawberry Dragonfruit Limeade Refreshers. Translation: your usual coffee order might officially be taking a summer vacation. And because caffeine and rewards points are basically the dream duo, Dunkin’ Rewards members can score extra perks throughout the holiday week. From May 20-24, members can earn 3X points on Refreshers as part of Dunkin’s Drink of the Week promotion. Then from May 25-31, the chain is offering an Afternoon Streak deal where members can earn bonus points every day after 1 p.m.

Dunkin’ Not a member yet? You can sign up for free through the Dunkin’ app or on the brand’s website. One more thing: Dunkin’ is teasing that “bucket season” may have even more surprises ahead this summer, which means this probably won’t be the last time your iced drink comes supersized.

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