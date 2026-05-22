The Testaments (a spinoff sequel series to The Handmaid's Tale) premiered on Hulu with three episodes on April 8, 2026. Season 1 hasn't even finished and the show has already secured a sophomore season! Deadline reports that episode 8 saw 76% more viewers than the premiere, so it's safe to say this show is popular. And thankfully, more episodes are on the way after the finale on May 27.

Here's everything we know about The Testaments season 2, coming to Hulu soon.

'The Testaments' season 2 is officially coming to Hulu! The Testaments introduces us to Agnes (Chase Infiniti) and her friends, all of whom are plums living in Gilead (if you know the world of The Handmaid's Tale then you know the colors all the women wear have meaning. The plums wear purple, which means they haven't gotten their periods yet). But when Daisy (Lucy Halliday) arrives at Agnes' prep school from Canada, their connection leads to a ton of secrets coming to light — and everything changes.

And Chase Infiniti & Lucy Halliday are just part of 'The Testaments' cast. The Testaments season 2 is sure to see the return of Chase Infiniti (who you'll recognize from the Academy Award-winning One Battle After Another) as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy, Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Mattea Conforti as Becka, and Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia. Plus, new cast members are always a possibility! We don't have a release date for the second season yet, since it just got renewed, but Hulu is pretty good at releasing TV shows consistently. I think it's totally possible for us to get the second season premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for official updates!

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