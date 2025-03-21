The Full 'Snow White' Controversy & Rachel Zegler Drama, Explained

When I posted my live-action Snow White reaction on X, I didn't know I was going to get a DM from Rachel Zegler, nor that I would get sucked into the Snow White controversy thanks to some truly insane hate comments. In the latest episode of Brit + Co's podcast Yap City, my co-host Kayla and I explain all the drama surrounding Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, and the live-action Snow White, plus a review of the movie and a live-action Disney princess movie ranking. What a jam-packed episode!

What's up with the live-action Snow White controversy?

The whole controversy around Disney's live-action Snow White started at the D23 convention in 2022, when Rachel Zegler told Variety her version of the iconic princess is "not going to be saved by the prince” nor is she "going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

She also told Extra, “The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with the guy who literally stalks her. Weird, weird.”

While I totally disagree with the take you can only dream about true love or leadership, not both, the online hate spiraled out of control, leading to literal death threats and horrific comments to both me and Rachel from men neither of us know.

Fans also speculated tension between Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot when they started making opposing political comments.

And to top it off, actor Peter Dinklage called Disney out for telling a "backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together." Despite Disney releasing a statement that "to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film [they] have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," the movie still feature animated dwarves in those iconic roles, rather than actors with dwarfism.