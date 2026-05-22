Paging Dr. Grey: A Brand New 'Grey's Anatomy' Spinoff is Coming to ABC

There's a brand new Grey's Anatomy spinoff show coming to ABC thanks to Grey's and Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes, which means we're in for a whole new series of medical drama. Because let's be honest, when it comes to Shonda Rhimes, there can never been too much drama. In addition to Rhimes, we know that Ellen Pompeo will executive produce the new show (which has been ordered straight-to-series!) — and we know that it's coming sooner than expected.

Here's everything we know about the brand new Grey's Anatomy spinoff.

The brand new 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff is set in West Texas. The new Grey's Anatomy spinoff will be set in Texas (specifically in a rural area of the state, which means it's "the last chance for care before miles of nowhere," according to Deadline), and it's coming to ABC in 2027! “I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey’s Anatomy universe,” executive producer Meg Marinis told Deadline. “This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey’s for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.”

And only Shonda Rhimes knows what's in store! Deadline also reports that the show could connect back to the original Grey's Anatomy thanks to the character of Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), but we're still waiting on official plot, cast, and release date information. We know that all of Shonda Rhimes' shows (and the Grey's Anatomy universe in general) loves a surprise, so I can't wait to see what kind of cliffhangers, cameos, and surprises are in store for us.

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