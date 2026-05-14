While we have yet to make it to the long Memorial Day weekend (come quicker, I beg), 2026’s lineup of Memorial Day sales is already here. Starting now, our editors’ top favorite brands are shelling out discounts on everything from skincare and shoes to high-ticket furniture and sheet sets.

Since it feels like everyone and their mother is hosting a Memorial Day sale this year, we made the shopping process oh-so easy for you by curating this list of the most-wanted essentials from brands we know you’ll love.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your vanity or gear up for that summer vacation, these are the 15 Memorial Day sales actually worth your time and money right now.

DedCool DedCool It's about time you discovered your next signature scent! We love (and back) this brand for their gender-neutral fragrances that span body, laundry, incense, and even pets. If you're not ready to commit to a full bottle, DedCool's Discovery Set is a great place to start. When: May 22-26

May 22-26 What: Take 20% off sitewide, plus get a mini Xtra Milk Room + Linen Spray with orders over $85 (May 26 only, while supplies last).

Kiehl's Kiehl's This moisturizer is undoubtedly editor-approved for keeping dry skin at bay. Per a review from yours truly, it delivers "a very rich layer of hydration to my skin, all without being heavy, greasy, or oily to the touch." It'll be 30% off for Memorial Day alongside other Kiehl's faves like the Better Screen SPF 50+ and the Avocado Eye Cream. When: May 21-25

May 21-25 What: 30% off select products

ILIA ILIA ILIA's face makeup products feel less like actual makeup and more like skincare, which is why I adore them. You'll see exactly what I mean once you revamp your routine with their Memorial Day deal. When: May 15-28

May 15-28 What: 25% off sitewide for VIPs, 20% off sitewide for standard shoppers. The brand is also offering 20% off subscriptions, 20% off sets, 40% off select excess inventory and 2x points for VIPs. Plus, free gifts with select purchases: Free Barrier Build on orders $175+ Free Bronzer or Highlighter on orders $100+ Free Mini Limitless Lash Mascara or Mini Lip Sketch in Banquette

25% off sitewide for VIPs, 20% off sitewide for standard shoppers. The brand is also offering 20% off subscriptions, 20% off sets, 40% off select excess inventory and 2x points for VIPs. Plus, free gifts with select purchases:

Amazon RAD Roller Even sans-20% off for Memorial Day 2026, I can confidently say Rad Roller's products are worth the buy. I invested just $18 for their Rounds massage ball set (pictured above) several months ago, and they've become a main character in my workout recovery routine since. They're effective and so easy to use for sore muscles and tight fascia. They sell all sorts of gadgets for your achy body's needs. When: May 23-25

May 23-25 What: 20% off mobility tools sitewide and Amazon

Home Sundays Furniture Sundays Furniture Sundays Furniture offers so many possibilities to build your dream sectional sofa... or bed... or dining table... or patio... the list goes on. This year's Memorial day sale is a total steal in our book. When: May 14-26

May 14-26 What: Up to 30% off and free delivery on everything, plus white glove assembly on all large items.

Orion Sleep Orion Sleep The Orion Sleep System solves the problem of couples with body temp discrepancies with the ability to control cooling and heating on either side of the bed. Hallelujah! You can also opt to use its sleep monitoring feature that measures several metrics for a holistic look at your sleep health. When: Now-May 26

Now-May 26 What: $450 off the Orion Sleep System

Parachute Parachute Parachute has totally mastered the art of sleek sheets, comforters, pillows, mattresses, towels, and more. Time to refresh your linens, people! When: May 15-26

May 15-26 What: 25% off sitewide + 30% off bundles

Fashion CAKES Body CAKES Body CAKES Body's products work seamlessly to keep it all covered, even with tougher wardrobe choices like deep v-necks and strapless silhouettes. I've tested both their covers and body tape in some sweaty situations and can confirm they stay put and really live up to their "grippy, not sticky" claims. When: May 20-26

May 20-26 What: Up to 30% off bundles

SeaVees SeaVees Need a new pair of flats? Or perhaps it's sneakers you seek. Unless clogs are more your vibe? Whatever your summer wardrobe calls for, SeaVees has it. Alongside the chic style pictured above, I especially adore their Bodega Clog and Acorn Trainer for comfy everyday wear. When: May 21-26

May 21-26 What: Up to 40% off sitewide

Merrell Merrell Merrell is another shoe brand I'll ride or die for. I own the Moab 3's in both the low-ankle and boot silhouettes and they're always the first hiking shoes I reach for (and I have an embarrassingly large collection, thanks to the product testing part of my job). They're sturdy, stylish, and most importantly, supportive. Beyond traditional lace-ups, they also have some super cute sandals. Plus, 40% off? Yes, please. When: May 13-26

May 13-26 What: Up to 40% off select styles

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch A&F never fails to make my wardrobe (and wallet) yearn for new cute dresses, pants, and activewear. Looks like I finally have an excuse to pull out my card for real this Memorial Day, thanks to their amazing deals. I'm personally eyeing this stunning 'bra-free' dress for a summer wedding, these cool-girl trousers for work, and these contrasting leggings to bring to yoga. When: May 20-25

May 20-25 What: 20-40% off almost everything, plus an additional 15% off almost everything with stackable code AFSUMMER

Saucony Saucony Saucony's performance shoes are simply stunning. Whether you're looking to step into a new running shoe or track down a style that'll work with your office 'fits, they're the brand to shop this Memorial Day. When: May 21-30

May 21-30 What: Up to 35% off select styles

Travel July Luggage July Luggage July's suite of suitcases and travel bags is undeniably sleek, but the most notable spec is their CaseSafe™ technology that allows you to track the location of your luggage. Integrated with both iPhone and Android, it's quick and easy to use so you can travel with the utmost peace of mind. When: May 21-25

May 21-25 What: Free upgrade to CaseSafe™, July’s integrated, trackable TSA lock (a $35 value)

Jansport Jansport Beyond summer travel, back-to-school season will be here before you know it. Jansport has everything the school year calls for: backpacks, lunchboxes, duffels, fanny packs—all of which will be shoppable at a discount when you buy multiple pieces. Love. When: May 24-25

May 24-25 What: Buy two items, get 10% off. Buy three items, get 15% off. Excludes new arrivals and sale merchandise.

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