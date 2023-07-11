10 Prime Day Deals We're Adding To Our Carts ASAP
Prime Day is finally here, and we can feel the excitement in the air. It’s the perfect opportunity to score some amazing deals on all the products you’ve been eyeing throughout the year, and the best part is that you don’t even have to leave your house to shop. We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up 10 of the best Prime Day deals available, so you can stay in the loop.
We’ve got something for everyone, from tech gadgets and home appliances to fashion essentials and highly-rated beauty products. If you’re ready to splurge on a wide variety of new products, now is the time to shop for a fraction of the price!
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Experience premium sound quality and unbeatable battery life with the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, featuring the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 hours of listening time, and a built-in microphone. Great for gaming or listening to your favorite playlist.
$114.00 ($199.95) - See it on Amazon
Drybar Round Blow Dryer Brush
The Drybar single-shot round blow dryer brush features ionic technology for reduced frizz and added shine, strategically-placed vents for maximum airflow, an ergonomic design, a combination of nylon and tufted bristles for exceptional tension and control, and three temperature settings for customized styling.
$105.00 (was $155.00) - See it on Amazon
Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask
Experience intense hydration and nourishment overnight with the Laniege lip sleeping mask, featuring a berry mix complex, coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter for hydration you’re sure to appreciate.
$16.80 (was $24.00) - See it on Amazon
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
Brew the perfect cup of coffee every time with the Keurig K-Express coffee maker. It offers a strong brew, fast and fresh brewing, a multiple-cup water reservoir, and energy efficiency in one convenient package. Perfect for coffee lovers and makes for an excellent gift.
$49.99 (was $80.00) - See it on Amazon
The Gym People Sports Bra
This longline sports bra is the ideal combination of comfort, style, and support, with features like a full coverage U-back design and sweat-wicking fabric for low, medium, and high-impact activities. You’re sure to feel comfortable and secure with this bra.
$17.99 (was $26.99) - See it on Amazon
Sunzel Flare Leggings
Experience maximum comfort and a flattering fit with the Sunzel flare leggings. They’re made of high-quality fabric and feature a crossover waistband and 30-inch inseam length. These leggings also offer tummy control for a flattering look.
$19.59 (was $49.99) - See it on Amazon
Calvin Klein Triangle Wireless Bralette
Lounge in comfort and luxury with Calvin Klein's triangle wireless bralette, constructed with premium cotton yarns, modal, and a hint of stretch for the perfect combination of lightweight and breathability. It’s great for workouts, yoga, or simply to help you feel more comfortable.
$28.00 (was $40.00) - See it on Amazon
Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Scented
Treat your home to the rich, creamy aroma of a freshly-baked vanilla cupcake with this Yankee Candle. It offers over 110 hours of burn time and has quality paraffin-grade candle wax for a clear, consistent burn. A great deal on one of the most loved candle brands out there.
$16.88 (was $30.99) - See it on Amazon
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Introducing the Takeya deluxe cold brew coffee maker, a durable, BPA-free pitcher with an airtight lid, non-slip silicone handle, and fine-mesh filter that produces 4 servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds. It’s a great compact coffee maker for cold brew lovers.
$26.99 (was $37.99) - See it on Amazon
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box
Keep your meals hot and delicious wherever you go with the Crock-Pot electric lunch box. It features a modern-vintage aesthetic, 20-ounce size, detachable cord, tight-sealing lid and removable storage container, soft-touch exterior, and dishwasher-safe components. Great for taking food to work or school.
$31.99 (was $44.99) - See it on Amazon
