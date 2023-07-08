Here's Everything You Can Expect For Deals On Amazon Prime Day 2023
Another trip around the sun only means one thing — another Prime Day is just around the corner! The annual two-day Amazon sale hits July 11 and 12 this year, bringing you some of the best deals on home goods, kitchen gear, beauty products, and more. While we'll keep up with what Amazon has cooking each day, we've got a good idea of what you can expect of their 2023 sale. Here's what to look forward to!
Prime Day Home Deals
Not all home deals are created equal, but you'll wanna keep an eye out for these big ticket items this year for sure!
- Robot Vacuums: Listen, cleaning consistently can be tough, especially if you've got pets, kids, busy schedules, or any combination of those. Adding a robot vacuum to my life made keeping the floors clean that much easier — I just set where I want it to clean in my app, hit start, and voila! This Prime day, you can expect to see deals from big robovac hitters like iRobot, eufy, and Shark.
- Smart Home Hubs: All "Alexa, play" jokes aside, a smart home hub can really set your home up for success. Whether you need to turn on your smart lights, set a timer, or sing Speak Now TVat the top of your lungs, your smart home hub — like Amazon Echo products — can help with that.
- Air Purifiers: COVID and wildfire smoke be d*mned — air purifiers are here to save the day no matter the dire straights we're in. Even when there's not some life-altering, unprecedented situation going on, my air purifiers really perform wonders when it comes to my allergy management, and I can't recommend getting one enough. I'd look out for brands like Levoit, Blueair, and Coway.
- Spot Cleaners: #Cleantok, anyone? If you can get enough of every rug cleaning video like me, these are some dope deals to keep in mind. While you can't buy a professional cleaning room on Amazon Prime, you can buy portable spot cleaners from brands like Bissell and Hoover this Prime Day.
- Bedding: To sleep? Perchance to dream? In this economy? Prime Day says you can, usually having a host of deals on mattresses and pillows and bedding galore. You can typically find recognizable names like Casper and Zinus on Prime Day, but we'll be on the hunt for more!
Prime Day Kitchen Deals
Historically, kitchen deals are a Prime Day staple. I've seen markdowns on some major items that most people only put on wedding registries. Let's get into it!
- Blenders: When you wanna make a fresh smoothie, and savory sauce, or a bowl of soup, a blender is a kitchen necessity. If you're looking to update this go-to gadget, Prime Day is a great time to do so. Deals tend to pop up from faves like Ninja, Vitamix, and Cuisinart.
- Coffee Makers: Coffee novices and know-it-alls alike should be happy come Prime Day. You can usually find basic drip coffee makers, espresso machines, and everything in between with brands from De'Longhi to Mr. Coffee.
- Standing Mixers: Everyone knows a solid, stylish stand mixer is a must-have on kitchen countertops. It says, "I'm put together and can make my own pie crusts." Do I know how to basket weave said pie crust? No, but that's not the point — the point is you'll likely score deals on big mixer names like KitchenAid and Cuisinartthis Prime Day.
- Pressure Cookers: Under pressure? So is your next meal. All jokes aside, if you're looking for instant rice makers from the likes of Zojirushior standard pressure cookers like those from Instant Pot, you can probably find one on sale.
- Air Fryers: This 2015 cooking fad seems to be here for the long haul. If you're looking to finally jump on the bandwagon, or you need to renew your air frying system, methinks you'll see some classic brands like Ninjaand COSORIdiscounted.
Prime Day Entertainment Deals
It's no secret that the whole B+C team really, really loves all things film, TV, and music — so obvi we're pretty hyped about any deals that better accentuate those experiences for us! No matter your medium of choice, there's definitely an entertainment deal for you this Prime Day.
- TVs: My to-watch list grows every d*mn day. To keep up with everything Netflix, Hulu, and HBO throws at me, I'll be on the hunt for a new (and discounted TV). Every year, electronics royalty like Samsung, Sony, and LGdrop deals on top notch televisions, so that's what I'll be looking at.
- Soundbars: It's true — your TV speakers seriously aren't cutting it. But sound systems can be elaborate and expensive, so now's one of the best times to try your hand at a new sonic setup. Some audiophile faves like Samsung, Sony, Vizioshould have something to offer this year.
- Bluetooth Speakers: A good bluetooth speaker can make or break the perfect party or picnic. Snag a sale from the likes of well-known audio brands like JBLor Bang & Olufsenso you can pump up the jams all summer long — and beyond!
- Headphones: And when you're not needing to share a song with someone else, having an amazing pair of headphones can help you hear every single heartbreaking lyric on Midnight. (Yes, I think it's a breakup album). Look out for anything from Beats, Pixel, Galaxy, and Boseamong all the sales this year.
Prime Day Beauty Deals
- Skincare: I'm quickly becoming a skincare fanatic, so I can't wait to skim through all the deals on Prime Day. Keeping my fingers crossed for price cuts on the likes ofLaneige, Lancôme, and La Roche Posay.
- Haircare: Everyone's haircare routines and needs are different, but you can like find fab sales from cult-following classics like Olaplex and amika.
- Self Care Gadgets: These are some of the most expensive items when it comes to beauty products, so sales are a MUST if you wanna dip your toes in these waters. There are plenty of new hair and skincare tools on the market right now, but we're confident you'll find faves like Foreo and Theragun discounted on Prime Day.
Shop Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Now!
Prime Day may start Tuesday officially, but the deals are already rolling in. Here are some of our favorites you can get right now!
De’Longhi La Specialista Arte
Coway Airmega
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO
Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress
Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum
Looking for something specific for Prime Day 2023? Let us know in the comments, and we'll keep an eye out!
