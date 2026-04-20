We're always looking for new updates on Princess Diaries 3, which has been rumored for years. The second film in the franchise hit theaters in 2004 and featured Mia (Anne Hathaway) trying to find a husband so she could keep the Genovian throne...before implementing a new law that allowed women to rule without getting married. Go Mia!!

Well, in her efforts to avoid an arranged marriage during her duties Queen Clarisse (Julie Andrews), Mia actually did catch real feelings for Nicholas (Chris Pine) — and everyone wants to see these three reunite in the threequel. And according to author Meg Cabot, we will.

Here's what Meg Cabot had to say about The Princess Diaries 3 cast at BookCon.

#book #disney #bookish #books ♬ original sound - heyheyhannahlee @heyheyhannahlee Mircales Happen 👑 #bookcon2026 At BookCon in New York City, Meg Cabot revealed that she's already read The Princess Diaries 3 script. "There is a part for everybody," she shares. "There's a thing that happens that everybody has to show up." I'm thinking it could be Mia giving birth to her first child, but honestly I think the more likely event is Queen Clarisse's funeral...I hope I'm wrong! Meg went on to name the cast members we'd be seeing in the film, including Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman (who played Michael in the first movie).

"I don't know when they're going to film it because Annie Hathaway, as you've probably seen, is making a million movies right now," she continues. "But one of these days, she's going to go to the castle we have actually rented and is sitting there waiting." We don't have confirmation that anyone beyond Anne Hathaway will be involved, but if one thing's for sure, we're all excited! "I want to thank you all for being supportive of Genovia, a fictional country that I made up," Meg says.

What do you want to see in The Princess Diaries 3? Follow along with the latest news on Brit + Co's Facebook!