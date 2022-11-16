'The Princess Diaries 3' Might Be In The Works, And We're Ready To Go Back To Genovia
Miracle happen once in awhile, which is apparent because The Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in the works at Disney, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's been 18 years since we last saw Mia, Lily, and Queen Clarice (and since all three took part in one of the greatest birthday party scenes in film history. Tons of snacks! Karaoke! Mattress surfing!).
The Princess Diaries remains a heartfelt, uplifting, and empowering film that we will never get tired of, and the resurgence of Y2K pop culture just makes dressing up like Mia more fun than it already was. While much of this reported film (including the cast) is still rumor-only, we do have a few tidbits to share and will keep updating as news is released.
Everything We Know About "The Princess Diaries 3"
What Is The Princess Diaries 3 About?
We don't have an official script, but according to sources, the film might continue the storyline from the previous two movies. Based on the books by Meg Cabot, both films follow Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), an awkward high schooler who learns she is next in line to be queen of Genovia. Makeovers, royal balls, romance, and tons of fun follow.
Who's In The Cast?
It has not been confirmed whether Hathaway will be returning if the film goes into production, but based on the fact that she has publicly supported a third installment multiple times, we're hoping that she'd star again! Julie Andrews, Chris Pine, and Raven-Symoné have also been a part of the franchise, but there's no word on whether they'd return either.
When Will The Princess Diaries 3 Be Released?
We don't have a release date, but it appears that pre-production may have begun. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Supergirl and Quantum Leap writer Aadrita Mukerji is working on the script, and producer Debra Martin Chase (who worked on the first two films) is returning to produce. We're all in favor of women behind the scenes, so this news gets two thumbs up from us!
Where Can You Watch The Princess Diaries 3?
It's TBD whether this film would release in theaters or on streaming, but you can watch both The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2 on Disney+ now ;).
