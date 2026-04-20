If you refuse to drink anything but cold brew when the weather gets above 70 degrees (or, let's be real, all year long), these quick coffee recipes are for you.

The secret to these delicious coffees is Blank Street's Cold Brew Shot, a highly concentrated dose of Blank Street's signature cold brew that's super similar to an espresso shot—without you having to go through all the brewing fuss.

🏠 Bring It Home: Our favorite at-home cold brew recipe is a 1:4 cold brew to water ratio.

Scroll on for the yummiest cold brew drink recipes inspired by Blank Street's cold brew menu, plus tips on how to recreate the café-level drinks at home!

Original Cold Brew Blank Street This is the perfect coffee drink for anyone who loves the simple things in life. The sharper edge of the coffee mixes with notes of smooth milk chocolate and caramel for a drink we can't get enough of. For a slightly different sip, try mixing your cold brew with chocolate milk for a silky finish.

Cortado Cold Brew Blank Street If you're particular about your milk, then this cortado drink is for you. It mixes Blank Street's Cold Brew Shot with a just dash of your favorite milk, served over ice.

Grapefruit Cold Brew Spritz Blank Street Adding club soda to your coffee might sound a bit crazy, but if there's one flavor that makes it work, it's grapefruit. Vanilla bean is the perfect finishing touch in this drink because it adds just a touch of sweetness without overwhelming the rest of the drink. To make it, add a cold brew shot to a glass, then top with club soda and a splash grapefruit juice. Depending on how sweet you want your drink, you can add either vanilla syrup or vanilla extract.

Shaken Brown Sugar Cold Brew Blank Street Dark brown sugar, your choice of milk, and a cold brew shot blend together beautifully in this shaken sipper. Finish with a pinch of cinnamon.

Shaken Chai Cold Brew Blank Street This cold brew drink features small-batch Masala Chai shaken with milk and a cold brew shot. Top it with a pinch of cinnamon for good measure.

What is your favorite way to drink cold brew? Let us know in the comments and follow us on Pinterest for more fun drink recipes!

This post has been updated.