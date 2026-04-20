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Your first look at the most stylish coffee drop of the year.

The Starbucks x 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Collab Is Finally Here, And It's So Chic

The Devil Wears Prada Starbucks Menu
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 20, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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Fans of The Devil Wears Prada 2 can now make their Starbucks orders much more chic, thanks to a new collaborative menu lineup from the coffeehouse. Starbucks is giving us a taste of the Runway lifestyle with four new groundbreaking coffee drinks.

Available beginning April 20, the limited-time menu is beyond stylish and sophisticated. The sips are the ultimate way to level up your morning routine as we prepare for the sequel’s May 1 release.

RELATED: 9 Chic Cocktails Inspired By 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Scroll on for the full Starbucks x The Devil Wears Prada 2 menu, including the one specific drink that Miranda Priestly surely wouldn't send back.

Starbucks x The Devil Wears Prada 2

Starbucks

Meet the Starbucks x The Devil Wears Prada 2 menu, designed to bring big cinematic energy to your daily coffee ritual. Each drink is inspired by the main characters of the film.

The limited-time lineup will be available exclusively as customizations in the Starbucks app beginning Monday, April 20.

Here's what you can order!

The Full Starbucks x 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Menu

Starbucks x 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Menu

Starbucks

  • Miranda’s Signature Order: A no foam, extra shot, extra hot latte with non-fat milk
  • Andy’s Cappuccino: An oat milk cappuccino with caramel and cinnamon.
  • Nigel’s Go-to Doppio: A doppio espresso con panna with mocha.
  • Emily’s Fave Iced Chai: An iced chai latte with almond milk and caramel.

“Starbucks has been part of The Devil Wears Prada universe since the original film,” said Erin Silvoy, senior vice president of global marketing at Starbucks. “We’re excited to bring that connection to life again, giving fans a way to step into the moment – starting with their daily coffee.”

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