This Monday, April 20, is your day to skip the DIY coffee and head to the drive-thru. National Cold Brew Day 2026 is happening, and our favorite coffee stops are celebrating with nice price slashes and rewards member incentives you just can’t miss if you love cold brew.

These are the best deals you can get on National Cold Brew Day to fuel your Monday—without draining your wallet.

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ Dunkin’ Rewards members can earn 4X points on cold brew purchases plus an extra 100 bonus points when you order ahead on the app for Dunkin's Mobile Mondays—April 20 only.

Peet’s Coffee Peet's Coffee is offering any size cold brew for just $3 for one day only on National Cold Brew Day, April 20.

Scooter’s Coffee Scooter’s Coffee Scooter's Coffee is offering half-off cold brews of any size when guests use the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app on April 20 only. The discounted brew is limited to one per customer while supplies last.

La Colombe La Colombe La Colombe's National Cold Brew Day offers span their online offerings and in-store options. Online deal: La Colombe's 12-pack of ready-to-drink lattes or cold brews or any cold brew fridge packs will be available for $25 (regularly $34-38). Plus, La Colombe Members receive extra access to the deal through Tuesday, April 21. Café deal: Guests can receive $2 off any cold brew, half tan, or draft latte. Café locations include: NYC, Philadelphia, D.C., Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

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