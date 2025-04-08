Adding a quality protein like chicken to your meals is an easy way to boost flavor, nutrition, and please a picky crowd. Packed with lean protein, chicken helps keep you (and your kiddos) full longer and pairs perfectly with a variety of ingredients, whether you're whipping up a quick pasta, a hearty salad, or a cozy one-pan dish.

We put together two tasty chicken dinners, featuringPerdue® Fresh CutsNo Antibiotics Ever chicken, that will satisfy the whole family. Perdue’s unique packaging makes it easy to place chicken directly to the pan, keeps cleanup to a minimum (no cutting board needed), and the pre-cut strips or cubes cook in less than 15 minutes!

Nicole Hill Gerulat Scroll for the recipes! One-Pot Chicken Caesar Pasta

Chicken & Waffle Kebabs

Nicole Hill Gerulat One-Pot Chicken Caesar Pasta Serves 4-6 Here’s a quick, flavorful twist on the classic Caesar salad — comforting yet refreshingly light! Made with seasoned chicken breast strips, Caesar dressing, crunchy breadcrumbs, artichoke hearts, and a squeeze of lemon, this creamy, garlicky pasta is your new spring staple!

Nicole Hill Gerulat Ingredients: 1 cup caesar dressing, divided

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/2 pkg Perdue® Fresh Cuts Chicken Breast Strips

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and fresh pepper

2 tablespoons garlic

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups milk

2 cups chicken broth

1 lb linguine or any type of pasta

1/3 cup artichoke hearts, halved

2 tablespoons capers, drained

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated

1/4 cup toasted & salted breadcrumbs

Parsley, chopped

1 lemon, cut in wedges

Nicole Hill Gerulat Directions: 1. In a medium bowl, combine 3/4 cup caesar salad dressing, Italian seasoning and chicken breast strips to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Nicole Hill Gerulat 2. In a large saucepan or dutch oven over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the minced garlic and cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes. 3. With tongs, remove the chicken from the marinade and place directly into pan. Season with salt and pepper. 4. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side, not moving or flipping until well browned. Chicken is ready when an insta-read thermometer reads chicken at 165℉. Transfer grilled chicken to plate to rest while you make the pasta.

Nicole Hill Gerulat 5. In the same pan, combine milk, remaining 1/4 cup caesar dressing and chicken broth and bring to a low simmer. Add the pasta and stir until the pasta fits in the pan. 6. Cook according to pasta package timed instructions. Stir occasionally to keep pasta from sticking. Salt to taste.

Nicole Hill Gerulat 7. When pasta is al dente, remove from heat and carefully stir in artichoke hearts and capers. Top with chicken and any juices collected, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs and parsley. Serve with lemon slices and enjoy!

Nicole Hill Gerulat Chicken & Waffle Kebabs Serves 4 This Chicken & Waffle dish is a fun, protein-packed twist that’s perfect for kids and crowds alike. Serve it up for breakfast, brunch, or even dinner. Simply bake or air-fry, and you’ll have a crispy, golden treat ready in under 15 minutes!

Nicole Hill Gerulat Ingredients: 1 teaspoon olive oil

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 pkg Perdue® Fresh Cuts Chicken Breast Diced

Avocado oil spray

Mini waffles, or waffles cut in quarters

Maple syrup

Nicole Hill Gerulat Directions: 1. Preheat air fryer to 400ºF. (May also be baked in a 400ºF oven for 20 minutes on a greased sheet pan.) 2. In a medium bowl, combine all dry ingredients. Add diced chicken breast and toss to coat. 3. Spray air fryer basket with avocado oil and add chicken in a single layer. Multiple batches may be necessary. Air fry chicken bites for 10-12 minutes. Chicken is ready when an insta-read thermometer reads chicken at 165℉.