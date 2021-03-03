12 Speedy Keto Recipes You Can Make on One Sheet Pan
Having super speedy dinner recipes on hand is essential for anyone, but especially when you're on a diet like the Ketogenic diet. On those days when you're too exhausted for words, you need a meal that will come together fast enough to keep you from reaching for a granola bar. Luckily, the high-fat, low-carb regimen was basically engineered for low-maintenance sheet-pan dinners. Grains and starchy vegetables may be off limits, but meat, low-carb veggies, and everything else you can eat on the diet cook to perfection in no time in the oven. These tasty recipes take hardly any time or effort to prepare and are totally fair game if you're Keto.
Sheet Pan Roasted Asparagus and Chicken With Chorizo: Spicy chorizo adds a ton of flavor to this simple, straightforward chicken and asparagus bake. (via Irena Macri)
Sheet Pan Blackened Tilapia With Zucchini: Since onions are high in sugar and carbs, you can't eat many of them on Keto, but this recipe uses a bit of onion powder to deliver the flavor without the stuff you can't have. (via Naive Cook Cooks)
Kielbasa and Green Beans With Edamame: Edamame's great for snacking on, but it's even better in this filling sausage dinner. (via The Decorated Cookie)
Cashew Chicken Sheet-Pan Dinner: If you're missing breaded chicken, this cashew-crusted chicken dish will totally satisfy that craving. (via Food Faith Fitness)
Pesto Chicken With Asparagus Tomatoes and Walnuts: This dinner is crunchy and extra nutty thanks to a hefty helping of pesto and chopped toasted walnuts. (via Cooking Classy)
Balsamic Chicken and Veggies: Marinated in Italian dressing and balsamic vinegar, this chicken recipe is zesty and a little bit sweet without any added sugar. (via Chelsea Messy Apron)
Caprese Hasselback Chicken: One of the best parts of the Keto diet is that you can still eat cheese, and this stuffed chicken dish has plenty of it. (via Low Carb Maven)
Brussels Sprouts, Eggs, and Bacon: You can eat this earthy egg number any time of day. Breakfast, lunch, dinner — you name it! (via Damn Delicious)
Sesame Chicken and Broccoli: If you're in the mood for takeout, throw this 30-minute dinner together instead. (via Kalyn's Kitchen)
Lemon Chicken With Parmesan Roasted Broccoli: Everybody knows that Parmesan roasted broccoli is the best. Pairing it with tender lemon chicken somehow makes it even better. (via Cooking Classy)
Asian Shrimp and Brussels Sprouts: Cooked in a mix of soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil, this shrimp dinner is packed with flavor. (via Kalyn's Kitchen)
Full Breakfast With Garlic Butter and Mushrooms: This English-style breakfast is great for brunch, whether you're Keto or not. (via Cafe Delites)
