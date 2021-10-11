Satisfy Your PSL Cravings At Breakfast With These Pumpkin Muffins
Pumpkin season is in full swing. We never have any shortage of pumpkin recipe ideas, but if you're looking for inspo that can take your PSL obsession and make it breakfast-appropriate, we've got you covered. We turned to Meggan Hill, Executive Chef and head of the Culinary Hill Test Kitchen, for a pumpkin muffin recipe that will satisfy all your autumnal cravings. Take it away, Meggan!
Pumpkin muffins, made from scratch, are the perfect treat for fall and all through the holidays. Nothing beats the scent of pumpkin spice coming from your kitchen. This version of pumpkin muffins is a classic you'll want to make all year long – a little spice and everything nice!
How Do You Make Pumpkin Muffins?
Using the muffin method, of course!
- Sift together the dry ingredients in one bowl.
- Mix together the wet ingredients in another bowl.
- Then combine the two!
What Is Pumpkin Spice?
This is what gives these muffins their warm flavor. The ground spices are a combination of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, nutmeg, and cloves. You can find this spice blend in grocery stores in the spice aisle, usually labeled pumpkin pie spice, but it's also fun to make your own.
How Do You Make Pumpkin Spice?
- In a small bowl, combine:
- 1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon ground allspice
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon ground cloves
This is just a general guideline, so feel free to add more or less of any of the spices listed!
How Do You Make The Perfect Size Muffins?
The easiest way to fill a muffin pan is with an ice cream or cookie scoop. A 1-1.5 ounce scoop (or disher, as they are sometimes called) that holds 3-4 tablespoons will work perfectly. If you do not have one of these in your kitchen, a ¼ cup measuring cup and a spatula will work well too!
Whats The Difference Between Pure Pumpkin and Pumpkin Pie Filling in a Can?
Pure pumpkin is just that, pure pumpkin puree. (Technically, it's a puree of winter squashes such as butternut and acorn, but the term pumpkin seems to tickle people's fancy).
But pumpkin pie filling is completely different. This is a convenience food, meaning it is pumpkin puree that's been sweetened with sweetened condensed milk and flavored with cinnamon, ginger, cloves, allspice, and/or nutmeg, depending on the manufacturer.
For this recipe, we want the pure pumpkin puree.
Can I Add Chocolate Chips? Or Any Other Mix-in?
Yes, of course! This recipe makes a great base for adding anything from chocolate chips to nuts to dried fruit. Add up to 1 ½ cups of any mix in or mix in combination of your choice!
Or, just add a light dusting of powdered sugar!
Pumpkin Muffins Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- ¼ teaspoon Salt
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 cup canola oil
- 16 ounces pumpkin purée (not pumpkin pie filling)
- Powdered sugar for dusting, optional
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 24 cups with paper or silicone liners and coat with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and salt. Set aside.
- In a large bowl with a whisk together eggs, sugar, oil, and pumpkin. Add the flour mixture in two batches, mixing after each addition until uniformly combined.
- Using a large cookie scoop, fill the muffin cups nearly to the top with batter. Bake about 25 minutes, rotating the muffin tins halfway through the baking time, until a toothpick inserted in the middle of a muffin comes out clean with a few crumbs attached. Dust with powdered sugar if desired.
Nutrition
Serving: 1muffin
Calories: 203kcal
Carbohydrates: 26g
Protein: 2g
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 27mg
Sodium: 163mg
Potassium: 60mg
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 17g
Vitamin A: 2981IU
Vitamin C: 1mg
Calcium: 32mg
Iron: 1mg
