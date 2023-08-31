The Best Home Decor Trends To Usher Your House Into Fall This Year
When the leaves start falling, my need to nest — and redecorate — kicks in tenfold. But when it comes to home decor, there are so many different avenues to wander down. Luckily, I chatted withinterior design experts on what you can expect for all the fall decor trends this year. Here's what I learned...and what you can probably expect to see around my living room in the coming months. 😉
Bold Earth Tones
Photo by Matti Gresham | Design by Urbanology Designs
Earthy, moody hues fit right into the fall aesthetic, and thankfully, they're also one of the biggest home decor trends for 2023. "Across the board, we're seeing people be more and more receptive to bold splashes of color. We're typically opting for earthy colors, such as deep blues, dark olive greens, or rusty reds,” says Devon Wegman, founder and design director of Devon Grace Interiors in Chicago.
If you want to upgrade your space with paint, make a dramatic statement with a deep, rich color this fall. And commit to it! Devon says carry the color onto the trim, doors and ceiling. “Choose a satin finish for the paint to keep it from feeling too heavy and to bounce some light around,” she says. Whether you’re looking for new wall colors or are ready for a whole room revamp, here are more 2023 home decor trends to bring into fall and beyond. Get ready to get cozy!
Quiet Luxury
Photo by Dustin Halleck | Design by Devon Grace Interiors
A little faux fur here, some leather there, metallic sprinkled here and there, materials and textures take center stage in this understated design trend. "The approach is restrained and deeply authentic," says Ginger Curtis, founder and CEO of Urbanology Designs in Dallas, "yet it avoids creating a sense of emptiness or incompleteness in a room. It's possible to layer elements and create a visually rich space, but the crucial aspect is the intentional execution and a focus on incredible quality." So mix pieces that feel luxe without overdoing it — your design will look elegant, and your budget will stay intact.
Biophilic Design
Photo by Matti Gresham | Design by Urbanology Designs
We crave nature in our spaces, indoors and out, and this is a trend that brings the outdoors in seamlessly. Think indoor trees, natural woods, and lots of natural light. "Expect to see more indoor plants, living green walls, natural materials like stone and wood, and large windows to maximize natural light," says Curtis.
Photo by Nick Glimenakis | Design by Tess Interiors
As you're thinking about bringing the outdoors in, literally look outside. Find fallen foliage that echoes the season and brings in that beautiful fall color. "Bring those rich shades of gold and auburn indoors by gathering branches from your very own neighborhood and putting them on display. Bonus points for a branch that's extra large and brings a sculptural element to your decor," says designer Tess Twiehaus of LA-based Tess Interiors.
Photo by Matti Gresham | Design by Urbanology Designs
Mix in natural textures to warm up your nature-inspired design. "When the air starts to crisp, nothing is better than cozying up to a nice fabric. You'll want to find textures that are both luxurious and earthy, such as mohair or velvet," says Twiehaus.
"In general, people seem to want more earthy and organic touches, and natural, graphic stones are an elegant way to introduce some texture while keeping things minimal and clean," adds Wegman.
Love Your Curves
Photo by Mike Davello | Design by Urbanology Designs
"We are going to see a shift to arches that are reimagined," says Curtis. "Everything from the squared off rounded arches like the built-ins in my guest cottage (shown above), to asymmetrical arches in furnishings and decor. You will not only see this classic shape chafe just a little, you will also see this shape used in new/fresh creative ways."
Look for ways to bring curvy accessories, furniture, even paint treatments into your space to give it a more organic feel. There are no right angles in nature!
Lighting Is Jewelry
Photo by Dustin Halleck | Design by Devon Grace Interiors
"Light fixtures are the jewelry of the home," adds Wegman. "Gone are the days of traditional candelabras — now it's all about sculptural, intricate fixtures that make a statement," says Wegman.
Photo by Matti Gresham | Design by Urbanology Designs
Curtis adds that unique and eye-catching lighting fixtures, such as sculptural pendant lights, oversized chandeliers, and artistic floor lamps, will become focal points in rooms. "Designers will also look to really play with scale, both under and oversized light to add either drama or artistic flair," she says.
Textured Walls
Photo by Lauren Engel | Design by Victoria Holly Interiors
Hold the paint, and consider a plaster wall for a more organic feel. "We're seeing a huge shift away from paint-grade walls, and a move towards either wallpaper (an older trend), plaster walls, mural walls, or textured walls such as fluting or millwork," says Victoria Holly, principal and founder of Victoria Holly Interiors in Los Angeles.
Photo by Mike Davello | Design by Urbanology Designs
Curtis echoes that statement and says, "Plain painted walls might take a backseat to textured wall treatments. From textured wallpapers to textured paint finishes like Venetian plaster or stucco, these add depth and interest to rooms."
Marble Has A Moment
Photo by Matti Gresham | Design by Urbanology Designs
Marble and other natural stones are becoming a design feature with dramatic displays like this design by Curtis. Not at the life phase of a kitchen remodel? Look for marble accents in vases and trays to add pattern and interest to your space.
What's your favorite fall home decor trend? Let us know in the comments, and sign up for our newsletter for all things fall!
Header image via Matti Gresham | Design by Urbanology Designs
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.