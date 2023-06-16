Quiet Luxury Is The Breakout Trend We Need This Year
If you think you've been imagining a surge of "quiet luxury" on social media, you're not. Thanks to the sheer brilliance of Succession, this is fashion's next best thing. We know fads like the utility trend come and go, but quiet luxury feels more timeless. We know establishing a wardrobe that feels tres chic can be a daunting task, but quiet luxury doesn't mean you need to revamp your style or break the bank to obtain a certain lifestyle. Here's how to get the look!
What does "quiet luxury" actually mean?
The ironic thing about quiet luxury is that it's not really a new trend. It can be found in minimalist OOTDs and skincare routines that place more significance on having quality than quantity. Luckily, quality doesn't always mean expensive. This trend is more more about having items that last a lifetime instead of being used for one season and discarded the next.
Why is quiet luxury the breakout trend of 2023?
Due to variables like inflation and global warming, more people are slowly evaluating their relationship with overconsumption. The idea that "less is more" is taking precedence, making quiet luxury more intriguing to the masses. Long gone are days where people are buying things just because their favorite influencer or commercial told them to. More people are doing research about whether brands are practicing sustainability and whether they offer pieces that are versatile — think capsule wardrobes.
Eight Brands That Embody Quiet Luxury
Image via MANGO
MANGO
Known for it's tailored, chic pieces, MANGO is a visual representation of what quiet luxury means. Featuring double-breasted blazers and wide-legged trousers, this brand gets it right every time.
Image via Classic Six
Classic Six
This brand leaves no room for imagination when it comes to building a capsule wardrobe. Their philosophy is simple — they design pieces that'll take you from "closet full of clothes, nothing to wear” to a "closet full of purpose."
Image via Zara
Zara
Zara may feature trendy pieces from time to time, but their perception of minimalism is something to watch.They give tailored suits an upgrade in understated ways that still manage to look stylish.
Image via NA-KD
NA-KD
This Swedish brand is known for its influencer collections that highlight the versatility of quiet luxury. From unfailing trench-coats to pleated jeans, your wardrobe will thank you for adding their pieces to it.
Image via The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
If you're looking for "modern, timeless fashion," The Frankie Shop is your go-to brand. They know you care about elevated basics, so they've created the "Everyday Formula" collection you'll want to run errands and go to lunch in all year long.
Image via Modern Citizen
Modern Citizen
Modern Citizen's "Natural Fibers" collection are just what summer ordered. If you're on the hunt for structured, breathable pieces, they've got more than enough to suit your needs.
Image via GAP
GAP
Yet another brand who places elevated basics at the forefront, GAP is known for its unchanging commitment to minimalism. They know what works and, if you have a few pieces from them, you do too.
Image via Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren is the quintessential brand that makes quiet luxury what it is. It's the epitome of cool, timeless fashion that we can't get enough of.
We don't know about you, but we're glad the definition of luxury is slowing changing. Don't get us wrong, we love a great investment piece, but we don't think luxury should be exclusive to a small number of people. Seeing affordable brands make sure quiet luxury is accessible for everyone is pretty inspiring.
