Inside the Dreamy Seaside Town That Brought 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' to Life

While I watched Netflix’s Remarkably Bright Creatures, the screen adaptation of Shelby Van Pelt's beautiful bestselling book, I was completely struck by the visuals — from Marcellus the octopus’s underwater world to Tova Sullivan’s charming lakeside home (those red kitchen cabinets! swoon). Sowell Bay is the fictional seaside village where much of the story unfolds and its small-town Pacific Northwest charm makes you immediately want to visit. Naturally, I started wondering where the movie was actually filmed.

Here's what to know about Remarkably Bright Creatures and it's filming.

Netflix While Sowell Bay is fictional, the movie’s dreamy coastal backdrop comes to life in British Columbia, Canada — mostly in and around Vancouver — where the scenery perfectly captures that moody, picturesque Pacific Northwest vibe. Learn more about the settings for the film below.

What Is 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' About? Netflix Remarkably Bright Creatures follows Tova Sullivan, a lonely widow who works the night shift at a small aquarium in the Pacific Northwest. Her unexpected companion is Marcellus, an intelligent and very observant giant Pacific octopus who slowly pieces together clues about Tova’s late son, Erik, who died in a drowning decades earlier. As Tova and Marcellus form an unlikely friendship, the story explores grief, connection, and second chances in a way that feels both emotional (there were many happy tears) and comforting. It’s ultimately a story about finding hope, and family, in unexpected places.

Who Is In Remarkably Bright Creatures? Who's In 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'? Netflix Tova Sullivan is played by the iconic Sally Field, while Cameron Cassmore, the new guy in town, is played by Lewis Pullman. He sparks a connection with local paddleboard shop owner Avery, played by Sofia Black-D'Elia, who was fantastic in Single Drunk Female. Alfred Molina voices Marcellus, while Tova’s close-knit group of friends is brought to life by the incredible Joan Chen, Kathy Baker, and Beth Grant.

Where Was Remarkably Bright Creatures Filmed? Netflix Deep Cove Yacht Club, North Vancouver The exterior shots of the aquarium where Tova works, and where the climactic scene happens, were filmed at the Deep Cove Yacht Club, a scenic marina surrounded by mountains and waterfront views.

Netflix Deep Cove, North Vancouver Many of the town scenes and waterfront vistas were filmed in Deep Cove, a picturesque coastal village known for its laid-back charm, hiking trails, and postcard-worthy marina used for kayaking and paddling.

Netflix Vancouver Aquarium & Nearby Coastal Communities Additional scenes, including underwater filming, took place at the Vancouver Aquarium inside Stanley Park, as well as nearby coastal communities like Lions Bay. A giant Pacific octopus named Agnetha, who lives at the aquarium, served as the visual inspiration for Marcellus. Before the character was brought to life through VFX animation, visual effects supervisor Chris Ritvo spent hours observing two real octopuses — Brando and Agnetha — at the Vancouver Aquarium to study their movement and behavior, making Marcellus feel strikingly real. It truly is a beautiful story with a just-as-beautiful backdrop. Highly recommend a watch and a visit!

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