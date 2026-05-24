BookTok Rejoice! A 'First Time Caller' Movie is In the Works. Here's Who Fans Want to See in the Cast.

'First Time Caller' is inspired by Meg Ryan's 'Sleepless in Seattle'.

I absolutely love that this book was inspired by Sleepless in Seattle (starring the iconic Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan; if you haven't seen it, it's a must-watch). The story follows a very similar plot, with a hopeless romantic and a radio show host meeting over the air. Hello, dreamy!

Another good thing to note here is that author B.K. Borison is actually an executive producer on the film, and having the author be heavily involved in an adaptation is always super important to me because I think that allows the movie to be a little bit more accurate. I think it'll make fans very happy! Amy Huckabay is writing the screenplay.