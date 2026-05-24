Claudia Jessie pick up the phone!
BookTok Rejoice! A 'First Time Caller' Movie is In the Works. Here's Who Fans Want to See in the Cast.
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Here's everything we know about the upcoming First Time Caller movie adaptation.
'First Time Caller' is inspired by Meg Ryan's 'Sleepless in Seattle'.
I absolutely love that this book was inspired by Sleepless in Seattle (starring the iconic Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan; if you haven't seen it, it's a must-watch). The story follows a very similar plot, with a hopeless romantic and a radio show host meeting over the air. Hello, dreamy!
Another good thing to note here is that author B.K. Borison is actually an executive producer on the film, and having the author be heavily involved in an adaptation is always super important to me because I think that allows the movie to be a little bit more accurate. I think it'll make fans very happy! Amy Huckabay is writing the screenplay.
And fans would love to see Joe Keery, Claudia Jessie, and more in the 'First Time Caller' cast.
Now we just need to start fan casting for the First Time Caller movie because there are so many incredible actors who could join the cast.
I've seen fans throw out Joe Keery, Brenda Song, Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon, and Claudia Jessie — and I'd be so down for any of these stars to join the movie. Better yet...let's get them all!
Let us know what y'all think of the First Time Caller movie on Facebook — and who you think should join the cast.