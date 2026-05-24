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BookTok Rejoice! A 'First Time Caller' Movie is In the Works. Here's Who Fans Want to See in the Cast.

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Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix
By Chloe Williams​,
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Kayla Walden
Kayla Walden
Editorial Contributor

Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.

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May 24, 2026
BookTok, listen up! On the heels of Off-Campus and Better Than the Movies, we have another new book adaptation in the works: B.K. Borison's First Time Caller. The movie is coming from Tell Me Lies executive producer Laura Lewis, which honestly just seems like a perfect choice for this. We don't have too many details about the movie just yet, but we've got all the info you need to know below.“This story is so special to me, and I’m thrilled to be partnering with A Cup of Happy Productions to bring these characters to life,” Borison told Variety. “I wrote this book as a love letter to love and I simply can’t wait to see it on the screen.”

Here's everything we know about the upcoming First Time Caller movie adaptation.

'First Time Caller' is inspired by Meg Ryan's 'Sleepless in Seattle'.

I absolutely love that this book was inspired by Sleepless in Seattle (starring the iconic Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan; if you haven't seen it, it's a must-watch). The story follows a very similar plot, with a hopeless romantic and a radio show host meeting over the air. Hello, dreamy!

Another good thing to note here is that author B.K. Borison is actually an executive producer on the film, and having the author be heavily involved in an adaptation is always super important to me because I think that allows the movie to be a little bit more accurate. I think it'll make fans very happy! Amy Huckabay is writing the screenplay.

And fans would love to see Joe Keery, Claudia Jessie, and more in the 'First Time Caller' cast.

Now we just need to start fan casting for the First Time Caller movie because there are so many incredible actors who could join the cast.

I've seen fans throw out Joe Keery, Brenda Song, Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon, and Claudia Jessie — and I'd be so down for any of these stars to join the movie. Better yet...let's get them all!

Let us know what y'all think of the First Time Caller movie on Facebook — and who you think should join the cast.

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