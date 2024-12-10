That Viral 'Snow White' Trailer Now Has Over 700K Dislikes: "Toxic"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Disney's new Snow White live-actionmovie is no stranger to controversy — or very, very passionate fan responses. The movie (which stars Rachel Zegler and is set to premiere in theaters March 21, 2025) is an updated take on the classic 1937 film, and it's those very updates that people have a lot of opinions on. And when the official Snow White trailer dropped on December 3, hundreds of thousands of people disliked the video...and they didn't hold back in the comments.
Here's what the internet is saying about the Snow White trailer. (Spoiler alert: it's not good).
The 'Snow White' trailer has more dislikes than likes on YouTube.
Like any Disney movie, Snow White 2025 created an internet frenzy in its first five days on YouTube: the trailer already has 5.7 million views! But even though it has 28K likes, according to people in the comments, there are reportedly over 700K dislikes (which you can see if you have a browser extension). "At this point, the monetization of this video is gonna earn Disney more revenue than the movie itself will," one YouTube user says in the comments.
"She doesn’t need the poisoned apple. She’s toxic enough by herself," another comment says, while a third reads, "I want the queen to win in this version."
Now, while YouTube comments can be fairly harmless (if incredibly rude and annoying), some people have taken it WAY too far. An insane since-deleted tweet from a user named Lee read, "Someone should kill you," to which Rachel responded, "fun fact i will be dying eight times a week on broadway this fall!!!!!" she says referencing her stint in Romeo and Juliet with Kit Connor. "get your tickets, lee! also @fbi."
Disney's 'Snow White' live-action movie isn't the remake to get backlash.
Now, backlash to Snow White isn't necessarily a surprise (even when it's VERY unwarranted) given how upset people were over Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid (even though it was a PERFECT casting choice!!) and rumors that Avantika Vandanapu would star as Rapunzel in a live-action Tangled (which, hello, would be another incredible casting choice).
Both of these women dealt with horrible, racist reactions, but like IRL Disney Princesses, chose to respond with strength and love. “Seeing the world’s reaction to it was definitely a shock," Halle told Edition. "But seeing all the babies’ reactions, all the brown and Black young girls, really tore me up emotionally."
THAT's what Disney movies are about; leaving the theater feeling more empowered and encouraged than you were before is why Disney princesses are so inspiring. I'm actually so excited to see Rachel Zegler as Snow White, not just because I've always been fascinated by the artistic challenge of adapting scenes and costumes into a totally different context, but also because how how Rachel will bring life to a role that literally only has 29 minutes and 19 seconds of screentime in the original movie.
In short: people are just haters and I think the Snow White trailer looks amazing! Check it out in theaters March 21.
What do you think about the new Snow White trailer? Are you excited for the movie or are you siding more with the Evil Queen? Let us know in the comments and check out our Weekend Send for more pop culture updates & exclusives.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!