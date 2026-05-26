After spending some time away from Paris enjoying what Rome has to offer, Emily Cooper is headed back to the City of Love for Emily in Paris season 6 — which was confirmed at the end of May 2026 to be the final season of the hit Netflix show. The sixth season was announced on January 5, and I'm thrilled that we'll get to see Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and the rest of the cast back in action — especially after that cliffhanger ending!

Here's what we know about Emily in Paris season 6, coming to Netflix soon.

'Emily in Paris' season 6 will be the final season of the Netflix show. Yes, Emily in Paris season 6 is on its way! And there is plenty of adventure waiting for our main characters in the final season. “Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime," creator Darren Star told Netflix. "As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris!” “I can’t wait for all the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet!” Lily Collins adds. “I’m so incredibly grateful.” In the season 5 finale, we see Emily reject Marcello's marriage proposal (even though he wasn't actually proposing. Yes, it was as awkward as it sounds) and decide to move back to Paris. We made a video all about our season 5 hot takes...and actress Lily Collins liked the vid. Does that mean she agrees with our hot takes or even thinks Emily should have married Marcello?!

And Darren Star thinks there could still be hope for Emily and Gabriel. Netflix “[Emily] really chooses her own life in Paris and her work, and what she’s worked so hard to achieve,” series creator Darren Star ​told THR​. “I think ultimately that’s where her heart was and it clarified for her the fact that she wants to be in Paris and she wants to live there, and it’s not a temporary thing.” And in the final moments of season 5, we see Gabriel's hope in a future with Emily rekindled. “I don’t think that Emily and Gabriel...will be an instant relationship, though I do believe that people can find their way back to each other." I have all my fingers crossed!

When is Emily in Paris season 6 coming out? Netflix We can expect Emily in Paris season 6 to premiere in December 2026. In January 2022, Netflix renewed the show for a third season which premiered in December of the same year (even though season 4 premiered in August of 2024, it appears a summer release is out of the norm for this series). Emily in Paris season 6 is officially filming in Greece so stay tuned for the official release date!

Where can I watch Emily in Paris season 5? Netflix Emily in Paris season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix, along with seasons 1 through 4 of the show.

Who's in the Emily in Paris cast? Netflix The main cast for Emily in Paris includes: Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

as Emily Cooper Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

as Mindy Chen Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

as Gabriel Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

as Alfie Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

as Sylvie Grateau William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

as Antoine Lambert Samuel Arnold as Julien

as Julien Bruno Gouery as Luc

as Luc Thalia Besson as Genevieve

as Genevieve Paul Forman as Nico

Are you Team Gabriel or Team Marcello for Emily in Paris season 6? Give us your hottest takes on Brit + Co's Facebook.

This post has been updated.