What Is “Rage Bait”? Oxford’s Word of the Year, Explained

Last night, I literally deleted the Instagram app because of the overwhelmingly mean-spirited reels and memes I was consuming. I understand that mean-spirited humor is simply a part of the culture now, and that I shouldn’t take everything I read online so seriously. But the thing is, I do take things to heart, being the sensitive person that I admittedly am.

It makes me genuinely wonder: Why is the internet so downright mean these days? And what, if anything, does rage bait have to do with it?

Follow how to handle rage bait for peace of mind.

Exploring The Mean-Spirited Nature Of Social Media Hanna Pad It seems like every other post I come across is rooted in casual cruelty. Whether it’s using Gen Z slang terms like Big Back to describe overweight individuals or using the word Unc to describe the uncool nature of anyone above the age of 25, it all seems to carry a dose of good old-fashioned bullying. But these slang terms being thrown around online are literally nothing in comparison to the Snark Reddit threads I keep unintentionally coming across, which are wholly dedicated to tearing down content creators and celebs as if their public status makes them somehow immune to the effects of widespread harassment and hatred. While I understand that freedom of speech laws are protected, it doesn’t make this sort of harassment and bullying behavior okay.

Rage Bait Leads To Stronger Engagement Liza Summer But as it turns out, there’s a reason we’re constantly being fed this content, admittedly more so now than ever before. Rage Bait, which has just been crowned Oxford’s word of the year for 2025, is the idea that negative content gets a lot more engagement and traction than wholesome content does. This is mainly because these intentionally controversial posts spark heated debates, tension, and back-and-forth in the comments section, which gets people talking.

How To Deal With Rage Bait Nataliya Vaitkevich It’s all just noise, which is why it’s important to put your phone down when social media starts making you feel enraged and overwhelmed. Remember, there are so many wonderful people in your life you could be spending time with instead of engaging with the toxic folks who take all their anger out on Instagram. Unfortunately, this is how social media operates these days. While it was once a way to stay in touch with friends and relatives, it’s evolved into something that, while often still enjoyable, can take a toll on your mental health. Don’t fall into the rage bait trap; just take a step away until you feel better. What are your thoughts on the concept of rage bait? Has it inspired you to spend less time on social media, or do you refuse to be bothered by this ever-growing trend?

