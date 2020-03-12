5 New-ish Technologies Designed to Curb Your Social Media Addiction
We're all looking for ways to curb our social media addiction and dependency on our phones. From setting specific times in our schedule for falling down an Instagram rabbit hole to turning off all notifications on weekends, many people are trending towards going offline. While it's amazing to have so much information and the ability to connect with everyone you know right in your pocket, it can feel seriously overwhelming. It's impossible to keep up with all the things on the Internet all the time. The idea of totally unplugging feels luxurious, and almost unreasonable when you have work/kids/friends to check in with.
So, if you're not quite ready to unplug for a whole week, weekend, or month, here are 5 new-ish technologies that are designed to reduce your social media use for the long run.
Tuck Your Devices into Bed, Outside of Your Bedroom
More and more people have a "no phones in bed" rule in their homes, and we are all for it. Arianna Huffington took this idea one step further and manufactured an actual bed (complete with "mattress" and satin comforter) for your devices to rest and recharge overnight.
Dubbed the Phone Bed, this gadget hopes to ritualize the letting go of screens as part of your household's bedtime routine. If the bed vibe isn't for you, this Bamboo Charger Station has a spot for all of your electronics, including your smartwatch and AirPods.
Try an App That Makes You Use Less Apps
That's right. Use your phone to use your phone less. Mind explosion. But for real, there are a few apps that monitor productivity, specific app usage, and even offer ways to help you focus. Our fave is Moment. Described as a wellness app, Moment's goal is to break your screen and social media addiction through small habit tweaks and guided coaching. You can choose between programs like Mini Detox, Better Sleep, Attention Span, and design a plan that suits your needs and goals. With handy checklists that include items like "Stop Sleeping With Your Phone," it's a great option for people who don't just need a break — they need a behavioral change.
Set Usage Limits in Your Phone Settings
Not a brand new thing but one that we're big fans of, most phones now have an option in settings to limit your phone use based on specific apps. So you can say 2 minutes max on Twitter, 10 minutes on Instagram, 5 minutes on Facebook (gotta check in with all your neighborhood/mom/interest groups!), etc — per day, per week, and so on.
Rock a Smart Watch
This might seem a little counterintuitive, since you quite literally have a screen attached to your wrist. As long as you've got social media notifications turned off, your watch can be the minimalist phone you've always dreamed of (and used to own — who else had a pager in the '90s?!).
Shift Your Focus
When it's less about being anti social media and more about focus, we like to turn our attention to getting in the zone. The folks at Brain.fm have created a whole different take on music — instead of being about listening to music and rocking out, it's about using music and sound to help you focus. Created by a collaboration of scientists and musicians, Brain.fm offers music to support you in daily life — from getting more done at work to feeling relaxed at the end of the day to getting better sleep. We love that they describe their product as interior design for your mind.
What tools and tips do you have for reducing your social media use and phone addiction? DM us @britandco to share your insights.
