Costco’s $3,000 Emergency Food Kit Lasts 25 Years—And The Cost-Per-Meal Might Surprise You

As someone who is no stranger to natural disasters (typical Floridian activity), I’m always taking the extra steps necessary to ensure I'm safe in case of an emergency. I’ve survived several frightening hurricanes that have essentially destroyed my backyard, my garden, and even my favorite patio decor.

But the most frustrating part of enduring a hurricane is the power outages that cause all my fresh food to spoil. Hundreds of dollars are wasted, and I’m forced to survive off stale Ritz crackers and canned beans until everything clears up. No fun! There’s nothing worse than being straight up starving in the middle of a dark room with no electricity and a raging hurricane swooshing outside. Amid these scary occurrences, I always feel a tinge of regret that I haven’t done more to prepare in advance. But fortunately, Costco is planning ahead for us, in typical Costco fashion.

The warehouse club is known for offering high-quality food in bulk at reasonable prices. But when it comes to the ReadyWise Emergency Food Pallet, it takes the "bulk" to a whole new level.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply Kit at Costco and whether or not it’s a worthy purchase for you.

What is the ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply Kit? Costco Costco is selling the ReadyWise Emergency Food Kit in preparation for natural disasters as well as unexpected life changes, such as job loss, that may require future planning. It’s a great way to ensure you’ll never go hungry. It's currently available for purchase in pallet form for $2,999.99.

How many servings does it come with? ReadyWise The ReadyWise Emergency Food Kit provides a total of 5,400 servings. According to ReadyWise, it has a whopping 25-year shelf life and includes a variety of meal that only require water to be eaten, such as mac and cheese, vanilla pudding, white rice, tomato basil soup, rice, and more. When you do the math, each meal comes out to just $0.50. Costco also carries a 150-serving food supply bucket from ReadyWise for $99.99, which has a shelf life of 25 years.

How does the ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply Kit compare to other emergency food products? ReadyWise According to dietitians, the ReadyWise Emergency Food Kit might be more expensive than stocking up your pantry with standard canned foods. It’s much better for short-term survival than for drawn-out months of usage.

Is the ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply Kit healthy? ReadyWise Unfortunately, this bulk option isn’t exactly what dietitians would call nutritious. The meals are highly-processed and extremely high in sodium, plus they lack the necessary fiber and nutrients for a healthy lifestyle. This is why it’s a better option for short-term survival in emergency circumstances.

Is it really worth the $3,000 investment? ReadyWise I’m someone who tends to be extra cautious about my future planning, and I always take active steps to ensure my safety and security in the event of an emergency. That’s why, in my opinion, the $3,000 ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply Kit from Costco is a solid investment due to its extensive shelf life, variety of delicious goods, and bulk supply of servings. When it comes to investing in your well-being ahead of time, I’m of the firm opinion that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more of the best Costco products + read real reviews of the bulk retailer's best finds.