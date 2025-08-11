Costco may be famous for its $5 rotisserie chicken and giant packs of toilet paper, but seasoned shoppers know that the bulk grocer’s hidden gems are actually worth the hype. Think of the items that fly under the radar, but end up in shoppers’ carts every single trip. From frozen meal hacks to sweet treats , these nine underrated Costco products have earned a loyal fanbase. Once you try ‘em, you’ll totally understand why!

Scroll on for the 9 underrated (but must-try) items Costco shoppers adore!

Costco Shredded Cabbage It may sound a little silly, but this five-pound bag of shredded cabbage coleslaw has won the hearts of Costco shoppers for being a convenient, healthy option to keep in the fridge for a variety of dishes. “Business Costco has 5lbs of shredded cabbage with carrots (essentially a coleslaw starter) for about $4," one shopper noted in a thread about underrated finds. "I add a fistful to a lot of things.”

Costco Rice Rice is an underrated staple for a reason, and if you eat it frequently, Costco's big bag is so worth it. “I don’t know about hidden but their rice!" another shopper said. "The rice bags are bigger than any you can buy at the local Asian grocery store and up to 50% less.”

Costco Food Database Dried Apricots Dried fruit can tend to be overlooked, but according to one shopper, you shouldn't sleep on these. “I never see people talk about the dried apricots, but to me they are a crazy good value, not to mention delicious," they noted. "You get a huge bag of them for the same price as what the grocery stores near me charge for a small container.”

Costco Frozen Broccoli Costco's freezers are jam-packed with tons of great frozen finds, and though heat-and-eat veggies can sometimes seem like a boring purchase, one Costco fan said they're their ultimate hack for healthy meals. “Packs of microwaveable frozen broccoli are life savers for busy weeknight meals," they wrote on Reddit. "They need wringed out a little bit but that plus salt and butter or sesame oil and you have a very serviceable side.”

Costco Bacon This one's for all the breakfast fans out there. One Costco member said this low-sodium bacon has become their "tried and true" for mornings.

Costco Freshly Ground Beef Another shopper finds this Kirkland Signature ground beef "way higher quality" than Walmart's offerings, even though they cost about the same. Underrated for sure! "I used to buy the KS frozen ground beef till I realized the price of fresh was cheaper or the same, and you can seriously taste the difference," they said. "I just weigh it out and put into separate freezer bags. Even after I have thawed it, it still tastes better than the KS frozen.”

Costco Croissants The hidden secret to a stunning sandwich? Costco croissants, according to this shopper: “I just made a croissant sandwich with tuna, onions, mayo, black pepper, havarti cheese and spring lettuce mix and it was SO GOOD. It tasted like I bought it at a fancy cafe. Costco croissants when they're fresh are something else. All the other ingredients I used were organic so that helped a lot too.”

Costco Lunch Meat Speaking of sandwiches, several shoppers agreed that Costco's lunch meats (though fairly basic) are superior for lunchtime.

“The turkey, ham, and roast beef are all fantastic quality," one person said. "I honestly have never had higher quality cold cuts. They are sold in packages weighing about 2 lbs which is a lot of meat unless you have a big family, but you can always portion and freeze.”

Costco Apple Pie When it comes to sweet treats, Costco's bakery is absolutely filled with underrated finds. One shopper said the apple pie is a must: “Always a crowd pleaser and can feed a really large party," they said. "Even better when adding vanilla ice cream on top."

