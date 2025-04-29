Costco might be your go-to for bulk food and other household staples, but if you haven't checked out the outdoor section lately, you're missing out on some major backyard upgrades.

Now is the time to prep your outdoor space for the warm weather ahead, and the warehouse giant is proving to be a one-stop shop for everything from cool entertainment setups to relaxing water features.

Whether you want to host sun-filled pool parties, lively summer gatherings filled with some delicious adult beverages, or cozy s'mores nights by the fire, Costco has got you covered. Here are five new Costco finds that can revamp your backyard for spring and summer.

Costco Suncast 8’x7’ Cabana Entertainment Shed If you love hosting friends and family (and enjoying an occasional cocktail), you can't go wrong with an outdoor bar. I mean, how nice would it be to bring happy hour right into your own backyard? This setup, offered by Costco, combines comfort with style, featuring plenty of counter space for mixing drinks and preparing snacks, as well as a cozy seating area that accommodates up to three or four people! You can lean into the tropical summer aesthetic by turning it into a Tiki bar or keep the unit looking more modern. Either way, this bar's sturdy steel frame and weather-resistant materials make it an outdoor entertainment investment that will last.

Costco FlamePro Painted Steel Patina Gas Fire Pit After a long day at the beach or pool, there's nothing more comforting than gathering around a fire to watch the sunset with snacks, drinks, and, of course, s'mores. But with Costco's propane-powered fire pit, you can avoid the hassle of gathering firewood and actually starting a fire. Instead, with just the push of a button, you'll be able to sit back and relax fireside. This painted steel unit runs for up to 6.5 hours and will add a stylish touch to any outdoor space. The best part? It's quite cost-effective, coming in at $349.99.

Costco H2OGO! Inflatable Family Lounge Pool Let's face it: while we'd all love to cool down on scorching summer days by soaking in the pool, not all of us have tens of thousands of dollars lying around to install an in-ground unit. Yet, with Costco's new inflatable pool, that's no longer a problem. At 10 feet long and 7 feet wide, this product offers a nice escape from the summer heat without the cost of a permanent installation. It even features a padded seat for lounging, is easy to both set up and take down, and is selling for only $54.99.

Costco Triple Handcrafted Boulder Fountains If you want to elevate your landscaping beyond just gardening, why not add a touch of tranquility? This boulder fountain, sold by Costco, features three stones that create a gentle flow and deliver peaceful water sounds. It's a low-maintenance way to add a spa-like vibe to your garden or patio, serving as the perfect backdrop when you're entertaining guests or enjoying some alone time.

Costco OverEZ Medium Chicken Coop with Feeder and Waterer Finally, amidst the modern homesteading movement on social media (and the super high prices of eggs at grocery stores), you might be interested in raising your own chickens. This couldn't be easier with the Costco chicken coop, which is as functional as it is adorable. Made in the United States by Amish-trained craftsmen, the coop can hold up to 10 chickens and includes a feeder and waterer. It also comes in a beautiful shade of blue that'll give your space a touch of the countryside, no matter where you live.

