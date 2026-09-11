Ransom Canyon has been canceled at Netflix after two seasons. Honestly, I'm shocked! The romance show generated so much buzz, and viewers really seemed to love the characters. Not to mention the fact season 1's opening week in July 2025 got 7.2 million views (although it does seem pertinent to point out season 2's opening week only got 4.1 million).

The show stars Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn, whose will-they-won't-they romance was just one relationship in the show. The two finally get together by the end of the second season (which is made up of eight episodes instead of 10), but Minka Kelly told Brit + Co exclusively that their future could be about exploring "are you as compatible as you thought?"

Keep reading for what Minka Kelly, Josh Duhamel, and Lizzy Greene had to say about their Ransom Canyon characters...before Netflix canceled the Western romance show.

Minka Kelly was excited to explore Staten & Quinn's relationship in 'Ransom Canyon' season 3... "Are you getting into the nuts and bolts of what it's like to actually make a life together and when things get hard, and you're still choosing each other, when you're making a life together, you're seeing the worst parts of each other and you're still choosing each other," she says. "That I'm excited to explore, should there be a season three." Well... "It seems like there's always something sort of getting in the way [of their relationship]," Josh Duhamel adds. "Are they letting it get in the way, is it fate or is it their own life choices that are causing these struggles for them? I think that my character doesn't believe in fate. He believes it's a bunch of fufu, but I think he starts to come around to it. He's understanding that they truly are meant to be, even if he has to try to manipulate fate, which he does, which doesn't go well, as you know."

'Ransom Canyon' season 2 had some highs, but it definitely had some lows too. Admittedly, season 2 was rockier for me as a viewer compared to season 1. Quinn had a new beau, Yancy's (Jack Schumacher) secret wife threatened his relationship with Ellie (Marianly Tejada), and Lauren (Lizzy Greene) decided to cheat on her boyfriend Lucas (Garrett Wareing) with his brother Kit (Casey W. Johnson)...for some reason. It's also important to me that I always bring up the fact Kit both is an adult and slept with Lauren's mom. Like, what's going on here LOL. Lizzy Greene offered insight into Lauren's decision when we spoke at Netflix's End of Summer bash, admitting that she thinks Lucas and Lauren are still endgame. "I think she's at a very transformative time in her life, and so I think that her relationship is kind of reflecting that," she tells Brit + Co exclusively. "I honestly think Lauren and Lucas are pretty endgame. I think that their love transcends space, time, everything. I love them together, but I think that Kit makes sense for her right now, and that's what's happening."

It looks like the future for all the Ransom Canyon couples will now be left to our imaginations. Let us know your thoughts on Facebook.