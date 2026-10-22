Isabela Merced, STAY IN LINE!
Peacock is Finally Turning 'Red Queen' Into a TV Show. Here's Who We Want to See in the Cast
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Here's the latest update on the Red Queen TV show, coming to Peacock soon.
Is Red Queen being made into a TV show?
It appears Red Queen is in pre-production at Peacock at the moment, so we're still waiting on official news for any casting or release date info.
“This is a very slow process, but I’m lucky to have a team as dedicated to the story as I am. We’re working on it as we speak,” the author says on her website. She also reveals that the rights originally sold to Universal Pictures for a film (one that never got made). Would you rather see a TV show or a movie?
Her newest book Tempest is also being adapted for television, according to Deadline.
Who's in the Red Queen cast?
We don't have an official cast quite yet (the show is, after all, still in the early stages of pre-production), but fans already have some celebs in mind.
Isabella Merced is a popular choice for Mare, as is Siena Agudong. As far as Cal, Matthew Daddario and Brian Altemus have been mentioned! I do have to admit I imagined Timothée Chalamet when I read the book because I was still on my Dune: Part One kick.
Fans would also love to see Sam Nivola as Maven and Walker Scolbell as Kilorn.
Where can I watch Red Queen TV series?
If we do end up getting a full television season, you'll be able to watch it on Peacock! When we get any news, you'll be the first to know.
Who do you want to see in the Red Queen cast? Let us know in the comments and check out The 8 Best Romantasy Books For the Fourth Wing Obsessed while you wait for more news on all your favorite Romantasy series!