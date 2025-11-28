Is A Holiday Hookup With Your Ex Ever a Good Idea?

The holidays are all about joy and connection: cozying up with family, eating great food, gift giving, and, okay, maybe texting your ex. If you’ve felt the sudden urge to reach out to an old boyfriend, you’re definitely not alone. The season has a sneaky way of stirring up old emotions (and ghosts of Christmas past) you thought you’d left behind. Maybe it’s the romantic holiday movies, or maybe it’s just the chill in the air — cuffing season is real, after all.

So if you’ve been flirting with the idea of rekindling something with your ex, here’s everything to think about before you let nostalgia, and maybe a little eggnog, lead you back into familiar territory.

Scroll for questions to consider before rekindling something with your ex.

Yuriy Bogdanov on Unsplash How Did The Relationship End? The truth is, couples break up for all kinds of reasons. Sometimes it’s just lifestyle differences or mismatched long-term goals. Other times, the romance crashes and burns because of repeated disrespect or bad behavior. If it’s the latter, it’s probably best to pump the brakes; your peace of mind is worth protecting. It’s easy to get swept up in nostalgia and “what ifs” during a rekindled moment, but remembering why it ended in the first place can help you decide whether reconnecting is really good for your heart. On the flip side, if you parted on good terms and there’s no lingering anger or hurt, then hey, you might actually be emotionally qualified to mess around again. Congrats (and proceed with caution).

Anna Shvets How Long Has It Been Since The Breakup? Here’s another important question to ask before you take the plunge: Which ex are we talking about? Is this your high school sweetheart you’ve stayed friendly with for years? Or your last serious relationship; the one that ended in tears, shouting, and maybe a few regrettable texts just four months ago? If the breakup is still fresh, chances are those wounds haven’t fully healed (for either of you). But if this is someone from way back, and the old heartache has faded into genuine fondness, a holiday hookup might actually feel more nostalgic than messy.

Jackie Best on Unsplash Are You On The Same Page? This might be the most important question to ask before cannonballing back into familiar waters. Maybe you’re looking for something casual and steamy, while he’s already picturing you two getting back together and riding off into the sunset. Before things heat up, it’s worth checking that your expectations actually align. Ultimately, it's important to remember that hooking up with an ex isn’t just about physical chemistry. Sure, there are health risks (cue protection), but there are emotional ones too, like heartache, confusion, and unmet expectations. If you truly believe you can reconnect without old wounds reopening, then great, a little nostalgic fling might even feel healing. But if not, your heart will thank you for holding off.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more relationship advice!