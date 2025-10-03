Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

"Wi$h Li$t" was basically written for them.

These 'Life Of A Showgirl' Songs Perfectly Fit Belly & Conrad's Relationship

belly and conrad the life of a showgirl songs
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Oct 03, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert.

Okay, after listening to The Life of a Showgirl about 10 times, I have done the most important exercise: figured out which of the tracks most align with Belly and Conrad from The Summer I Turned Pretty. What can I say? If you know me, then you know this was coming; I can't help but assign my favorite characters Taylor Swift songs.

Here are The Life of a Showgirl songs that go with Belly and Conrad's relationship.

The Fate of Ophelia

All I could think of when I heard the lyrics "Pledge allegiance to your hands" was how the internet freaked out over the stairwell scene. I rest my case.

Eldest Daughter

Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video

Prime Video

Taylor's Track 5 really made me think about how Belly seemingly changed herself to be in a relationship with Jeremiah or even to live her life in Paris. Just like Tay, Belly was "dying just from trying to seem cool," and even though Conrad is also the oldest child and not the youngest, I can't help but think of all their childhood adventures during the bridge:

"We lie back // A beautiful, beautiful time-lapse // Ferris wheels, kisses, and lilacs // And things I said were dumb // 'Cause I thought that I'd never find that beautiful, beautiful life that // Shimmers that innocent light back // Like when we were young." I'm crying!

Ruin the Friendship

conrad and belly

Erika Doss/Prime Video

"Ruin the Friendship" is a song where Taylor is telling her listeners to risk it all for love, rather than living to regret playing it safe. This is so Conrad — Mr. "Let Me Confess My Love On The Night Before Belly's Wedding To My Brother."

Wi$h Li$t

best belly and conrad moments the summer i turned pretty season 3

Prime Video

Remember how Belly revealed she never daydreamed about her wedding dress or ceremony, she only ever imagined a life with Conrad? Yeah, that's giving "I just want you // Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin' like you."

Father Figure

jeremiah and belly in the summer i turned pretty

Erika Doss/Prime Video

Okay, I have to throw this one in the mix. After The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spent all of season 3 talking about how Belly totally mothered Jeremiah, making the connection between Belly acting like Jere's parent made me laugh.

