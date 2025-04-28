This 'White Lotus' Fan Favorite Just Joined The New Colleen Hoover Movie

Meet the full cast!
'White Lotus' Fan Favorite Nicholas Duvernay Just Joined The New Colleen Hoover Movie
I didn't think any movie cast could be as good as Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett in Verity, but the Reminders of Him cast is showing up and showing out! The movie, led by Maika Monroe, follows Kenna Rowan, who returns to her hometown after a tragic accident landed her in prison. Now Kenna is trying to reconnect with her daughter, despite the community turning against her. And we just got a brand new casting announcement: Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham!
Meet the Reminders of Him cast before the movie hits theaters February 13, 2026.
1. Maika Monroe as Kenna Rowan
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Longlegs' Maika Monroe will lead the Reminders of Him cast as Kenna, who's determined to reconnect with her daughter after an accident landed her in prison for five years.
2. Tyriq Withers as Ledger
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
We'll also see I Know What You Did Last Summer's Tyriq Withers star as Ledger, a bar owner in town who doesn't abandon Kenna when she returns home.
3. Rudy Pankow as Scotty Landry
Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for NetflixOuter Banks star Rudy Pankow is part of the Reminders of Him cast as Scotty Landry, Kenna's first love and father to her daughter Diem.
4. Lauren Graham as Grace Landry
Eric Charbonneau/Netflix
Lauren Graham will star in the Reminders of Him cast as Grace Landry, Scotty's mom, who's been raising Diem since the accident.
5. Nicholas Duvernay as Roman
Fabio Lovino/HBO
Nicholas Duvernay stars as Roman, who's a bartender at Ledger Ward's bar.
Who are the other Reminders of Him characters?
Amazon
The Reminders of Him cast is far from over, and these are the other characters we'll see in the movie:
- Diem Landry: Kenna's daughter, who's four years old when Kenna gets out of prison.
- Patrick Landry: Diem's paternal grandfather and guardian, and Grace's husband.
- Benji Ward: Ledger's father.
- Robin Ward: Ledger's mother.
