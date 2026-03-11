Feeling Burned Out? 8 Simple Ways to Calm Your Nervous System in Under 10 Minutes

As someone who lives with an anxiety disorder, I know firsthand how quickly a perfectly normal moment can spiral. My heart can start racing over the smallest things: a looming deadline, the sound of my morning alarm, or even a totally harmless interaction with the cashier at the grocery store. Anxiety has a way of turning everyday life into a series of false alarms — and frankly, it’s exhausting.

And I’m far from alone. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders affect over 40 million adults in the U.S. each year, making them the most common mental health condition in the country.

When I feel myself starting to feel overwhelmed, I’ve learned that the best thing I can do is pause and reset my nervous system. It’s not about magically making the anxiety disappear, but about giving my body the signal that it’s safe to slow down.

Of course, these tools aren’t meant to replace professional support from trained therapists. But they can help take the edge off in the moment, easing your heart rate and helping your mind settle little by little.

Here are 8 simple ways to reset and find your calm again.

Photo by Mikhail Nilov Take A Literal Breather Breathwork is one of the fastest ways to reset your nervous system. Simple breathing exercises can stimulate the vagus nerve, helping your body shift out of fight-or-flight mode and back into a calmer state. If you tend to hold your breath when you’re stressed (guilty), this technique can be especially helpful. Enter 4-7-8 breathing, a method popularized by holistic health pioneer Dr. Andrew Weil. Instead of fighting the urge to hold your breath, the technique actually turns it into a calming tool. Here’s how it works: With your tongue resting behind your upper front teeth, inhale through your nose for a count of four, hold your breath for a count of seven, then slowly exhale through your mouth for a count of eight. Repeat the cycle a few times until your body begins to settle. Dr. Weil famously describes the practice as “a tranquilizer for the nervous system.” Here are more breathing techniques to try.

Photo by Anastasiia Malai on Unsplash Walk In Nature (Try It Barefoot) One of the fastest ways to calm your mind is to simply step outside. Research consistently shows that spending time in nature can significantly reduce stress and anxiety, helping your brain shift out of overdrive. And actually, it’s hard to stay spiraling when you’re surrounded by fresh air, birds chirping, and sunlight. A simple walk past blooming flowers and swaying willow trees can do wonders for your mood. It might sound a little woo-woo, but walking barefoot on natural surfaces like grass, sand, or soil — a practice often called "earthing" — can be surprisingly calming for your nervous system. The idea is that direct contact with the earth allows your body to discharge built-up electrical stress while reconnecting you to your surroundings. Doesn't hurt to try!

Photo by Julian Bock on Unsplash Practice the 5-4-3-2-1 Grounding Technique When your mind starts racing, grounding exercises can bring you back to the present moment.



Try the 5-4-3-2-1 method: Name 5 things you can see

4 things you can feel

3 things you can hear

2 things you can smell

1 thing you can taste This sensory reset can quickly pull your brain out of anxiety mode.

Amazon Try Magnesium Supplements This powerhouse mineral plays a key role in regulating neurotransmitters, lowering cortisol levels, and relaxing tense muscles — which is exactly why it’s often recommended for stress, anxiety, and sleep support. But not all magnesium supplements are created equal. For the best results, experts often suggest highly absorbable forms like magnesium glycinate or magnesium L-threonate, which are easier for the body to use and gentler on the stomach. If your mind refuses to power down at night or your body feels constantly on edge, adding magnesium to your routine could be a surprisingly simple way to help your nervous system finally chill out.

Photo by Maddi Bazzocco on Unsplash Indulge in a Dimly Lit Bubble Bath A few lavender candles flickering nearby and a tub full of warm, sudsy water basically turns your bathroom into a mini spa. Warm water helps relax tense muscles and signals your body that it’s safe to slow down, which can naturally help lower your heart rate when anxiety starts creeping in. Sometimes the most powerful reset is the simplest one: unplug, soak, breathe, and let the stress melt away.

Photo by Marea Wellness on Unsplash Talk It Out (And If You Need To, Cry It Out) When anxiety starts building, the worst thing you can do is bottle it up. Talking with a close friend or loved one can instantly lighten the emotional load, helping you process what you’re feeling instead of letting those thoughts spiral in your head. Sometimes just saying things out loud is enough to take away their power. And if that conversation leads to tears? Even better. Crying is actually one of the body’s natural ways of releasing stress and resetting your nervous system. Letting yourself have a good cry can release pent-up emotions and leave you feeling surprisingly calmer afterward. In other words: call a friend, be honest about how you’re feeling, and don’t be afraid to let it all out.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash Read A Fiction Book (AKA Stop Doomscrolling!) Few things quiet a racing mind faster than getting lost in a good story. Reading fiction pulls your attention away from whatever is stressing you out and drops you into an entirely different world — giving your nervous system a much-needed break from the constant loop of anxious thoughts. The solo time doesn’t hurt either. When you read about a character running down a road or wandering through a forest, your brain actually processes the scene almost as if you’re experiencing it yourself. That mental shift can be surprisingly powerful, helping your mind step away from stress and settle into something calmer for a while.

Photo by Ashlyn Ciara on Unsplash Write It All Down Sometimes the best way to calm your mind is to get everything out of it. Journaling can help release anxious thoughts that keep circling in your head. Even five minutes of writing can help you process what’s bothering you and create a sense of mental relief.

