Rihanna Is Writing New Music For (And *Starring* In) The New Smurfs Movie
During the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon, Rihanna surprised attendees by coming onstage to talk about her involvement in the new Smurfs movie. In addition to starring as Smurfette, the singer and Fenty founder will write and perform original music, and produce the film. Her resume knows no bounds!
The film will be an exploration of the Smurfs' world and diving into what it means to be a Smurf before he was joined onstage by Rihanna. The singer came onstage in a blue outfit (plus blue eyeliner) — definitely a nod to the titular animated characters. In addition to loving the story, she's also excited to show her family when the movie comes out. "I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day," she joked onstage.
Follow Brit+Co on Twitter for more CinemaCon updates this week!
Lead image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!